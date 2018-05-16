Sheriff: Lawsuit possible over social media comments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff is threatening legal action against social media commenters and others who've criticized his department over the suicide of a one-time student at the University of Alabama.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy raised the possibility Wednesday during a news conference to discuss the death of Megan Rondini and an investigation into her allegations of sexual assault.

Rondini's parents last year sued Abernathy, two investigators and others over their handling of Rondini's claims of sexual assault while attending Alabama in 2015. She killed herself in 2016.

Abernathy says a judge has now dismissed claims against him and his officers, and he says civil lawsuits are possible against people who have spread what he calls "slander" on social media.

Abernathy isn't saying who might be a target of any lawsuit.

