Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2018

Each month, Amazon adds a healthy dose offresh content, providing viewers with a significant number of new and interesting things to watch. With so much newstuff, it can be hard to know what to watch without doing extensive research. Never fear, streaming enthusiasts and Amazon Fire TV owners: If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video this June, we’re here to help.

In June, Amazon cuts back from the massive volume of episodic content it added to the service in May, bringing just a few critically acclaimed shows to the streaming service At the top of the list are new episodes of Emmy-winning seriesLost In Oz, which will see Dorothy, Toto, and their friends traveling to magical lands both foreign and familiar. Amazon also launches the second season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led showGoliath, which follows Thornton’s character, lawyer Billy McBride, as he defends a 16-year-old accused of homicide.

One new show worth checking out isA Very English Scandal, which tells the story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy, and marks actor Hugh Grant’s first return to the small screen since the early 1990s.

Those looking for a film to enjoy will be delighted to see a number of recent hits arrive on Amazon this June, includingcritically acclaimed films likeLady Bird andThe Disaster Artist.

Below, you’ll find the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June, with our recommended films and shows in boldface. And if you’re still not sure what to watch, we’ve got a list of the best movies streaming on Amazon, as well as a list of thebest TV shows streaming on Amazon, to help you make an informed choice. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve also got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO‘s streaming service.

TV

June 1 All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Season 1)

Babylon 5(Season 1-5)

Rescue Me(Seasons 1-9)

The Waltons(Seasons 1-9) June 8 Lost in Oz(Season 1B) June 15 Goliath(Season 2) June 18 Suits(Season 7) June 26 If You Give a Mouse a Cookie(Season 1B) June 29 A Very English Scandal(Season 1)

Movies

June 1 1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

The 4th Floor

The Age of Innocence

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

The Ant Bully

As Good As Dead

The Ashram

August Rush

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Beer for My Horses

Beowolf

Black Widow (AKA Before It Had A Name)

Blitz

Blood and Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Breakdown

The Burbs

Burnt Offerings

The Care Bears Movie

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Clown at Midnight

Command Performance

Danger Zone

The Disaster Artist

Day of the Dead

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

The Eye 2

Flickers

Flood

Forces of Nature

The Frozen Ground

Hands Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

House of D

I Am David

Ladies Man

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In The Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Mousehunt

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

The Natural

Nurse 3D

Panic

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Rare Birds

Religulous

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Ring of Fire

The Running Man

Saturday Night Fever

Serving Sara

Space Jam

Stanley & Iris

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamara

Tears of the Sun

The Young Carl Marx

Tilt

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Wonder Wheel June 3 Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate June 5 Lions for Lambs June 9 Braven

Precious

Simon Says June 16 Nostalgia

Transformers: The Last Knight June 26 Shutter Island

New on Amazon Prime Video in May

If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Amazon in May, you can find it below.

TV

May 1 Aristocrats

Banished

Bleak House

The Buccaneers

Charles II — The Power and The Passion

Daniel Deronda

David Copperfield

Desperate Romantics

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Ivanhoe

Jane Eyre(1983)

Jane Eyre(2006)

Life in Squares

Little Dorrit

Lorna Doone

The Lost World

Love in A Cold Climate

Mansfield Park

Martin Chuzzlewit

Middlemarch

Moonstone

The Office

Oliver Twist(1985)

Oliver Twist(2007)

Our Mutual Friend

The Pickwick Papers

Pride and Prejudice

Sense and Sensibility(1981)

Sense and Sensibility(2008)

Sinbad

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

Tess of the D’Ubervilles

The Way We Live Now

Tom Jones

Vanity Fair(1998) May 5 Diablo Guardian(Season 1) May 11 Rocky & Bullwinkle(Season 1) May 12 Orphan Black(Season 5) May 18 You Are Wanted(Season 2) May 22 Dino Dana(Season 2) May 25 Picnic at Hanging Rock(Season 1) May 29 Howards End(Season 1)

Movies

May 1 3 Ways to Get a Husband

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An Inconvenient Truth

Baby Boom

Back to School

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Barefoot

The Benchwarmers

The Benefactor

Beyond Borders

Blame

The Box

The Brady Bunch Movie

Brother Nature

Bull Durham

Cool World

The Counterfeit Measure

The Crow

Cyborg

Diamonds are Forever

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

The Elephant Man

Elizabethtown

Evolution

Foxfire

Frailty

From Russia with Love

Gator

Ghost Town

Goat

The Golden Compass

Goldfinger

The Hangman

Holy Air

Hot Boyz

The House I Live In

The Hurt Locker

Immigration Tango

Insomnia

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Live and Let Die

Love Is A Gun

Manhunter

The Man With The Golden Gun

Men With Brooms

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Never Say Never Again

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

Octopussy

Outcast

Perfect Score

Perfume: Story of a Murderer

Psychopaths

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sabrina

The Saint

Saturday Church

School Ties

Set Up

The Spy Who Loved Me

Starting Out in the Evening

Strategic Air Command

Theif

Thirst Street

Thunderball

Twisted

Untamed Heart

Wild Thornberrys

Wish Upon a Star

Wonder Boys

You Only Love Twice May 4 Last Flying Flag May 5 Warrior May 12 Still Mine May 15 How to Be a Latin Lover May 19 Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters May 23 Beast of Burden May 27 Just Getting Started

The Wedding Plan April 25 The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

