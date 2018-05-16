Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2018

By Parker Hall
Content Provided by
Each month, Amazon adds a healthy dose offresh content, providing viewers with a significant number of new and interesting things to watch. With so much newstuff, it can be hard to know what to watch without doing extensive research. Never fear, streaming enthusiasts and Amazon Fire TV owners: If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video this June, we’re here to help.
In June, Amazon cuts back from the massive volume of episodic content it added to the service in May, bringing just a few critically acclaimed shows to the streaming service At the top of the list are new episodes of Emmy-winning seriesLost In Oz, which will see Dorothy, Toto, and their friends traveling to magical lands both foreign and familiar. Amazon also launches the second season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led showGoliath, which follows Thornton’s character, lawyer Billy McBride, as he defends a 16-year-old accused of homicide.
One new show worth checking out isA Very English Scandal, which tells the story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy, and marks actor Hugh Grant’s first return to the small screen since the early 1990s.
Those looking for a film to enjoy will be delighted to see a number of recent hits arrive on Amazon this June, includingcritically acclaimed films likeLady Bird andThe Disaster Artist.
Below, you’ll find the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June, with our recommended films and shows in boldface. And if you’re still not sure what to watch, we’ve got a list of the best movies streaming on Amazon, as well as a list of thebest TV shows streaming on Amazon, to help you make an informed choice. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve also got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO‘s streaming service.
Watch on Amazon Video
TV
June 1
- All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks(Season 1)
- Babylon 5(Season 1-5)
- Rescue Me(Seasons 1-9)
- The Waltons(Seasons 1-9)
June 26
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie(Season 1B)
June 29
- A Very English Scandal(Season 1)
Movies
June 1
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise
- 2 Days in the Valley
- The 4th Floor
- The Age of Innocence
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
- The Ant Bully
- As Good As Dead
- The Ashram
- August Rush
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
- Beer for My Horses
- Beowolf
- Black Widow (AKA Before It Had A Name)
- Blitz
- Blood and Glory
- Blue Like Jazz
- Breakdown
- The Burbs
- Burnt Offerings
- The Care Bears Movie
- Cavedweller
- Chinese Box
- Clown at Midnight
- Command Performance
- Danger Zone
- The Disaster Artist
- Day of the Dead
- Dog Watch
- Double Identity
- Double Jeopardy
- Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows
- Drop Zone
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Event Horizon
- The Eye 2
- Flickers
- Flood
- Forces of Nature
- The Frozen Ground
- Hands Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale
- Hard Rain
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
- House of D
- I Am David
- Ladies Man
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun 2
- Leprechaun 3
- Leprechaun 4: In Space
- Leprechaun 5: In The Hood
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun: Origins
- Mousehunt
- Mutant Species
- Nacho Libre
- The Natural
- Nurse 3D
- Panic
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- Rare Birds
- Religulous
- Revenge of the Pink Panther
- Ring of Fire
- The Running Man
- Saturday Night Fever
- Serving Sara
- Space Jam
- Stanley & Iris
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Tamara
- Tears of the Sun
- The Young Carl Marx
- Tilt
- Universal Soldier
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Wonder Wheel
June 3
- Lady Bird
- Max 2: White House Hero
- Stargate
June 16
- Nostalgia
- Transformers: The Last Knight
New on Amazon Prime Video in May
If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Amazon in May, you can find it below.
TV
May 1
- Aristocrats
- Banished
- Bleak House
- The Buccaneers
- Charles II — The Power and The Passion
- Daniel Deronda
- David Copperfield
- Desperate Romantics
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- Ivanhoe
- Jane Eyre(1983)
- Jane Eyre(2006)
- Life in Squares
- Little Dorrit
- Lorna Doone
- The Lost World
- Love in A Cold Climate
- Mansfield Park
- Martin Chuzzlewit
- Middlemarch
- Moonstone
- The Office
- Oliver Twist(1985)
- Oliver Twist(2007)
- Our Mutual Friend
- The Pickwick Papers
- Pride and Prejudice
- Sense and Sensibility(1981)
- Sense and Sensibility(2008)
- Sinbad
- The Tenant of Wildfell Hall
- Tess of the D’Ubervilles
- The Way We Live Now
- Tom Jones
- Vanity Fair(1998)
May 5
- Diablo Guardian(Season 1)
May 11
- Rocky & Bullwinkle(Season 1)
May 25
- Picnic at Hanging Rock(Season 1)
Movies
May 1
- 3 Ways to Get a Husband
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Baby Boom
- Back to School
- The Bad News Bears (1976)
- Barefoot
- The Benchwarmers
- The Benefactor
- Beyond Borders
- Blame
- The Box
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- Brother Nature
- Bull Durham
- Cool World
- The Counterfeit Measure
- The Crow
- Cyborg
- Diamonds are Forever
- Dr. No
- Eight Men Out
- The Elephant Man
- Elizabethtown
- Evolution
- Foxfire
- Frailty
- From Russia with Love
- Gator
- Ghost Town
- Goat
- The Golden Compass
- Goldfinger
- The Hangman
- Holy Air
- Hot Boyz
- The House I Live In
- The Hurt Locker
- Immigration Tango
- Insomnia
- Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
- Kalifornia
- The Last Castle
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- Live and Let Die
- Love Is A Gun
- Manhunter
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- Men With Brooms
- Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
- Never Say Never Again
- New Rose Hotel
- Ninja Masters
- Octopussy
- Outcast
- Perfect Score
- Perfume: Story of a Murderer
- Psychopaths
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sabrina
- The Saint
- Saturday Church
- School Ties
- Set Up
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Starting Out in the Evening
- Strategic Air Command
- Theif
- Thirst Street
- Thunderball
- Twisted
- Untamed Heart
- Wild Thornberrys
- Wish Upon a Star
- Wonder Boys
- You Only Love Twice
May 19
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Shooters
May 27
- Just Getting Started
- The Wedding Plan
April 25
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Watch Now on Amazon Instant
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.