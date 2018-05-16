FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms expected again during PM hours

Once again, we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-80s. The rain chances should decrease during the evening hours. The best chance for rain is east of I-65. It is possible we could see isolated strong storms with some localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s.

We'll see mostly dry weather for Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop again in the afternoon. The best chances for rain is between 2pm and 6pm. A few isolated strong storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail.

A few showers and storms are possible for the Regions Tradition over the next few days so keep the rain gear handy. The severe weather chances will remain limited.

Friday will be partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

The forecast will be partly sunny Saturday with only a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s. If you're going to Do Dah Day, the rain chances will remain low. We'll see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon Sunday with rain chances around 30-percent.

We'll continue to see an unsettled weather pattern through early next week. Highs will reach the upper 80s with scattered storms almost daily.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.