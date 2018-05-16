Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in June

By Keisha Hatchett,
Clear your schedules, there's a lot of great shows and movies headed to Amazon in June.
On the TV side, you can relive Mike and Rachel's fairytale wedding when Season 7 of Suits (including the two-part finale) heads to the platform on June 18. Plus, new episodes of Amazon Originals Lost in Oz, Goliath and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie will also be available to stream this month.
Some classic movies are also headed to Amazon including Space Jam with Michael Jordan, the entire Leprechaun horror franchise, and the Eddie Murphy comedy Vampire in Brooklyn. Your kids will be excited to see The Ant Bully, Mousehunt and Nacho Libre on the platform this month.
And over on Amazon Channels, catch new seasons of Billions and Westworld, along with the new series Strange Angel.
Check out the full list of what's to come below.
June 1
Movies
1492: Conquest of Paradise
2 Days in the Valley
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
As Good As Dead
August Rush
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Beer for My Horses
Beowulf
Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)
Blitz
Blood and Glory
Blue Like Jazz
Breakdown
Burnt Offerings
Cavedweller
Chinese Box
Clown at Midnight
Command Performance
Danger Zone
Day of the Dead
Disaster Artist
Doctor Zhivago
Dog Watch
Double Identity
Double Jeopardy
Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows
Drop Zone
Escape from Alcatraz
Event Horizon
Flickers
Forces of Nature
Flood
Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale
Hard Rain
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
House of D
I Am David
Ladies Man
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun: Origins
Mousehunt
Mutant Species
Nacho Libre
Nurse 3D
Panic
Rare Birds
Religulous
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Space Jam
Stanley & Iris
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tamara
Tears of the Sun
The 4th Floor
The Age of Innocence
The Ant Bully
The Ashram
The Burbs
The Care Bears Movie
The Eye 2
The Frozen Ground
The Natural
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Running Man
The Young Karl Marx
Tilt
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Ring of Fire
Saturday Night Fever
Serving Sara
Survivor
The Iceman
War, Inc.
*Wonder Wheel (Prime Original movie)
TV
*All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Prime Original series), Season 1
Babylon 5 Seasons 1-5
Rescue Me Seasons 1-9
The Waltons Seasons 1-9
June 3
Movies
Lady Bird
Max 2: White House Hero
Stargate
June 5
Movies
Lions for Lambs
June 8
TV
*Lost in Oz (Prime Original series), Season 1B
June 9
Movies
Braven
Precious
Simon Says
June 15
TV
*Goliath (Prime Original series), Season 2
June 16
Movies
Nostalgia
Transformers: The Last Knight
June 18
TV
Suits Season 7
June 26
Movies
Shutter Island
TV
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series) Season 1B
Amazon Prime Video -- Buy or Rent
June 5
Movies
Delirium (Rent)
The Dating Project (Rent)
Thoroughbreds (Rent)
Flower (Buy)
Sherlock Gnomes (Buy)
June 12
Movies
Flower (Rent)
Sherlock Gnomes (Rent)
Strangers: Prey at Night (Rent)
Amazon Channels
June 1
TV
CB Strike (Cinemax)
June 3
TV
Succession Season 1 (HBO)
June 8-10
Live TV
AVP Gold Series in New York
June 9
TV
Santa Cruz vs. Mares ll (Showtime)
Live Sports
*UFC 225 "Whittaker vs. Romero"
June 10
TV
Billions Season 3 (Showtime)
June 14
TV
Strange Angel Season 1 (CBS All Access)
June 16
TV
Spence vs. Ocampo (Showtime)
June 18-24
Live Sports
ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club
June 22
TV
Shields vs. Gabriels (Showtime)
June 22-24
Live Sports
AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park
June 24
TV
Westworld Season 2 (HBO)
June 25-30
Live Sports
ATP Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, Great Britain
