Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in June

The Hammonds are not going away anytime soon!

If you were Guillermo del Toro and you were coming off a Best Picture Oscar and the world was your sexy oyster, what would be the first thing you do?

Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent in the popular Superman films of the 1970s and '80s, died Sunday, May 13 in Montana.

Clear your schedules, there's a lot of great shows and movies headed to Amazon in June.

On the TV side, you can relive Mike and Rachel's fairytale wedding when Season 7 of Suits (including the two-part finale) heads to the platform on June 18. Plus, new episodes of Amazon Originals Lost in Oz, Goliath and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie will also be available to stream this month.

Some classic movies are also headed to Amazon including Space Jam with Michael Jordan, the entire Leprechaun horror franchise, and the Eddie Murphy comedy Vampire in Brooklyn. Your kids will be excited to see The Ant Bully, Mousehunt and Nacho Libre on the platform this month.

And over on Amazon Channels, catch new seasons of Billions and Westworld, along with the new series Strange Angel.

Check out the full list of what's to come below.

June 1

Movies

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

As Good As Dead

August Rush

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Beer for My Horses

Beowulf

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)

Blitz

Blood and Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Breakdown

Burnt Offerings

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Clown at Midnight

Command Performance

Danger Zone

Day of the Dead

Disaster Artist

Doctor Zhivago

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Flickers

Forces of Nature

Flood

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

House of D

I Am David

Ladies Man

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Mousehunt

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

Nurse 3D

Panic

Rare Birds

Religulous

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Space Jam

Stanley & Iris

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamara

Tears of the Sun

The 4th Floor

The Age of Innocence

The Ant Bully

The Ashram

The Burbs

The Care Bears Movie

The Eye 2

The Frozen Ground

The Natural

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Running Man

The Young Karl Marx

Tilt

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Ring of Fire

Saturday Night Fever

Serving Sara

Survivor

The Iceman

War, Inc.

*Wonder Wheel (Prime Original movie)

TV

*All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Prime Original series), Season 1

Babylon 5 Seasons 1-5

Rescue Me Seasons 1-9

The Waltons Seasons 1-9

June 3

Movies

Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate

June 5

Movies

Lions for Lambs

June 8

TV

*Lost in Oz (Prime Original series), Season 1B

June 9

Movies

Braven

Precious

Simon Says

June 15

TV

*Goliath (Prime Original series), Season 2

June 16

Movies

Nostalgia

Transformers: The Last Knight

June 18

TV

Suits Season 7

June 26

Movies

Shutter Island

TV

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series) Season 1B

Amazon Prime Video -- Buy or Rent

June 5

Movies

Delirium (Rent)

The Dating Project (Rent)

Thoroughbreds (Rent)

Flower (Buy)

Sherlock Gnomes (Buy)

June 12

Movies

Flower (Rent)

Sherlock Gnomes (Rent)

Strangers: Prey at Night (Rent)

Amazon Channels

June 1

TV

CB Strike (Cinemax)

June 3

TV

Succession Season 1 (HBO)

June 8-10

Live TV

AVP Gold Series in New York

June 9

TV

Santa Cruz vs. Mares ll (Showtime)

Live Sports

*UFC 225 "Whittaker vs. Romero"

June 10

TV

Billions Season 3 (Showtime)

June 14

TV

Strange Angel Season 1 (CBS All Access)

June 16

TV

Spence vs. Ocampo (Showtime)

June 18-24

Live Sports

ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club

June 22

TV

Shields vs. Gabriels (Showtime)

June 22-24

Live Sports

AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park

June 24

TV

Westworld Season 2 (HBO)

June 25-30

Live Sports

ATP Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, Great Britain

