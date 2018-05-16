Quantarius, born November 2006, prefers to go by Quan. He has a very spunky personality and can bring a smile to anyone he comes across. Quan is very athletic and wishes to participate in sports. He is a very active child and needs a family that will be willing to let him participate in sports. Quan is very respectful to adults and peers and makes friends easily. Quan is a “pet person” so he would love a family with a pet, especially a dog! Quan also loves to listen to music. If he is not playing sports you can probably find him listening to music. Quan is such a sweet kid and needs a loving and caring family to spend forever with.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.