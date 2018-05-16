Grilled Shrimp Mediterranean

Ingredients:

As needed Olive Oil Spray

3 oz spoodle Broccoli, blanched

1 oz spoodle Asparagus, blanched, bias cut 1.5"

1 oz spoodle Grape Tomatoes, halved

3 oz spoodle Farro

3 oz spoodle Orzo

1 oz ladle Bercy

½ Tbsp Feta

¼ tsp Salt and Pepper Mix

1 oz Spinach

½ oz ladle Pesto Vinaigrette

5 ea Shrimp, 16/20, marinated

½ Tbsp Feta on top

½ oz ladle Pesto Vinaigrette

Directions:

Heat a non stick sauté pan, spray with olive oil spray.

Add broccoli and asparagus, sauté.

Add tomatoes, sauté.

Add farro, orzo, bercy and feta, heat through.

Add spinach and pesto vin, sauté to lightly wilt spinach.

Remove from heat.

Place shrimp on grill to cook.

Place orzo in the center of a rectangular plate.

Top with shrimp.

Garnish with feta and pesto vinaigrette.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.