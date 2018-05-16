First Alert Update: Tracking more showers and storms today

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Unsettled weather pattern persists! Tracking scattered showers across west Alabama that are slowly moving eastward. This activity will continue to grow into showers and storms and build towards the I-65 corridor this afternoon.More >>
According to officials with the Birmingham Water Works Board, around 75% of customers in Fairfield are currently either without water service or are experiencing very low water pressure.
All Fairfield schools are closed due to Tuesday's water main break.
The 31st annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day celebration will be held at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus Wednesday, May 16 from 9:00 am until 1:30 pm.
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.
