First Alert Update: Tracking more showers and storms today

FIRST ALERT UPDATE:



Unsettled weather pattern persists!



Tracking scattered showers across west Alabama that are slowly moving eastward.



This activity will continue to grow into showers and storms and build towards the I-65 corridor this afternoon.



Additional development is occurring east of I-65 and will the rest of today too.



Overall coverage of showers and storms will climb to 50%.



Storms will be slow movers and that will mean the threat for locally heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.



Instability may be high enough in a few areas for a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail.



Clouds hold back temperatures to the 80s.



Widely scattered showers and storms will be ongoing this evening and wane after midnight.



Areas of patchy fog form by morning.



Tee time looks dry at the Regions Tradition tomorrow morning but that will change by the afternoon



as scattered showers and storms form once again.



Go inside if you hear thunder and remember that lightning can strike 10-15 miles away from a storm.



Storm chances will be ongoing at the time of the Baron’s game and the Downtown Trample.



The frizz factor is medium today and then spikes to high between Thursday and the weekend due to muggier air filtering in.



Logan Martin Lakefest is happening on Friday but may be interrupted by scattered showers and storms. Right now, the best chance sets up east of I-65 in the morning and then we will just see widely scattered activity in the afternoon.



For those going to the Gulf Coast for the Hangout Music Festival, you need to keep a watch out for pop up showers and storms. It doesn’t look like a washout though.



There will be plenty of breaks in between rain.



Do Dah Day, the Cahaba Lily Festival and the Creek Bank Festival happen on Saturday and if you are attending one of these or another event then be prepared for an isolated shower or storm but much less coverage than previous days.



There’s a 40% chance on Sunday. Hotter with highs near 90°.



