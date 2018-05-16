Alabama-Louisville to kickoff ABC's Saturday Night Football

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.
ESPN announced Wednesday its schedule for the first three weeks of Saturday night games. The Crimson Tide meets Louisville in Orlando, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 1. The next day Miami and LSU square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the third straight season ABC airs a Sunday night game on Labor Day weekend, when college football doesn't compete against the NFL.
In week two, Penn State will face Pittsburgh for the ABC Saturday Night Game. Ohio State faces TCU at Arlington, Texas, the following Saturday night.
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
