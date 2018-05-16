Here’s our take on the best camera bags for every budget

By Gannon Burgett



After spending hundreds —if not thousands —of dollars on camera equipment, the last thing you want to do is damage that equipment by not properly storing and transporting it. Much like laptop bags, there are thousands of camera bags in the market, just waiting to safely house your gear.To make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up the best camera bags for photographers of all levels, at various price points. From a rugged backcountry backpack to a luxurious leather messenger, you shouldn’t have trouble finding a bag to fit your needs and your budget. (We reference DSLRs in this article, but these bags will also accommodate mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.)

Chrome is better known for its bike messenger bags, so it might not be the first company you think of when you hear camera bags, but don’t count it out. Chrome makes quite the impression with its Niko Pack camera backpack. Designed with Chrome’s signature street-style aesthetics, the Niko Pack offers a safe haven for a DSLR with a lens attached and room for two more lenses (or one lens and an external flash). In addition to being weather sealed, Chrome offers a lifetime guarantee on the bag.

If you want something that doesn’t quite scream “camera bag” to the world, check out Incase’s DSLR Sling Pack. It can hold a small-to-medium DSLR setup as well as a pair of lenses. There’s also enough room to sneak in a tablet or a MacBook Air for when you need to bring your computer along. Its sling-style design means all of the weight will be on one shoulder, but considering it’s not designed to lug around a full-sized setup, it shouldn’t be too bad to carry around.

It’s hard to beat the value of Case Logic bags. They might not be at the top of the line in terms of quality, but there’s no doubt they’ll protect your gear — and most often at half the price of equivalent bags from other manufacturers. Case Logic’s Kontrast 101 bag is no exception. It opens up from the back, but also features an easy top-access door for times when you need to get to your camera quick. Inside, there’s enough room to store a pair of DSLRs and a half dozen lenses. There’s also a set of pockets on the back panel that can store a laptop and tablet for safe keeping. At $75, this bag has a lot to offer.

Lowepro is one of the most well-respected names in the camera bag industry. And with good reason: They produce quality bags at an affordable price point. One of the best example of this is Lowepro’s Tahoe BP 150 backpack. Capable of holding a DSLR, two lenses, a flash, and plenty of accessories, it’s a great backpack from one of the most trusted names in the business.

If you wantprotection without any unnecessary bells and whistles, look no further than Amazon’s very own Medium DSLR Bag. It can hold one DSLR and two lenses, and even has a dedicated slot for a 12-inch tablet. It might not offer the most robust protection or stand up to brutal environments, but it gets the job done if you have a small camera kit. And like all Amazon Basics products, the best part is the price — only $18 (often a few dollars less with discounts). That’s a lot of bang for your buck.

When we reviewed the WANDRD PRVKE (pronounced “provoke”), we found it to be one of the most versatile camera backpacks we had ever tested. With its weatherproof tarpaulin exterior and expandable roll top, it can carry all manner of gear and personal items in just about any weather conditions. It’s also quite stylish and is available in black, green, or blue (pictured above). The base bag retails for just $184, but the photography bundle pushes that up to $264 and includes accessory straps, a padded waist belt, a separate rain cover, and the removable camera cube that organizes the main compartment for a camera body and several lenses.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Domke F-2 Original Camera Bag ($120) It doesn’t get any more classic than a Domke F-2. Used by photographers the globe over for decades, the Domke F-2 is a perfect example of function over form. Capable of holding two DSLRs in addition to three separate lenses and accessories, the Domke F-2 has the classic photojournalist look, with enough space to keep all your equipment safe, regardless of where you’re shooting. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Photo

Think Tank Airport Essentials ($185) Think Tank Photo knows a thing or two about creating quality camera backpacks. A prime example is its Airport Essentials camera backpack. Designed to fit most carry-on size limitations, Think Tank Photo managed to make a compact bag that’s still spacious enough to hold multiple camera bodies, up to half a dozen lenses, and even a laptop. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Photo

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag ($220) Peak Design was quite literally “Kickstarted” into existence, in May 2011, when its founder Peter Dering launched the Capture Camera Clip on Kickstarter. Since then, the company has continually introduced new products, with one of the latest being its record-breaking Everyday Messenger Bag. Designed alongside noted photographer Trey Ratcliff, the Everyday Messenger Bag is truly a camera bag designed by photographers, for photographers. It features solid build quality, a unique origami-inspired divider system, and more bells and whistles than you could ever ask for in a messenger style camera bag. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch variations, each of which can carry a DSLR, up to fourlenses, a handful of accessories, a tripod, and a laptop of the respective size. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Photo

Manfrotto Bumblebee-230 ($250) Manfrotto is best known for its tripods and camera support systems, but back in 2014 it made its way into the camera bag game when it announced the purchase of Kata. Since then, multiple Kata bags have been rebranded with Manfrotto insignias and colors. One such bag is the Bumblebee-230, an interesting carrier that opens up from the front, revealing a very spacious divider compartment. Unlike other camera bags, which offer rear-panel access or side access, the Bumblebee-230 needs to be laid down before you can open up the front panel to access your gear. The payoff of the unusual design is a massive amount of space and a great deal of protection. In addition to carrying Multiple DSLRs and half a dozen lenses, the Bumblebee-230 can also hold a plethora of accessories in its upper compartment and up to a 15-inch laptop in a dedicated rear pocket. Buy one now from: Manfrotto B&H Photo

MindShift Rotation180 Horizon 34L ($260) Of all the backpacks, this is by far the most unique. Designed and produced by MindShift, the sister company of Think Tank Photo, the Rotation180 Horizon combines a quick-access belt system into a camera backpack. Packed inside the bottom of the bag is a dedicated compartment that can house a DSLR and up to three lenses. This compartment locks into place within the safety of the backpack, but with the quick lift of a magnetic connector, you can swing the compartment around from your back. This gives you instant access to your gear without needing to take off your backpack. Above the rotating belt pack, you’re given a generous amount of storage space for clothing, food, chargers, tablets, and more. For photographers who enjoy back-country hikes, it doesn’t get any better than this. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Photo