What to stream the weekend of May 18

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide editor Krutika Mallikarjuna has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. 13 Reasons Why

The controversial teen drama returns for an even darker season which will chronicle the fallout from Hannah's suicide and follow Jessica's (Alisha Boe) journey from victim to survivor of a traumatic rape by Bryce (Justin Prentice). Plus, the show will explore a series of sexual assaults connected to one of the school's athletic teams. An investigation is spurred by the emergence of ominous polaroids during the trial between Hannah's parents and the school district. See how it all goes down when Season 2 heads to Netflix on Friday, May 18.

2. Cargo

Sherlock's Martin Freeman stars in this post-apocalyptic thriller about a father stranded in the Australian wilderness following a violent pandemic that has turned most of the world into zombies. The clock is ticking for the infected dad to find a safe home for his daughter before he changes completely. This exciting film also heads to Netflix on Friday, May 18.

3. Catching Feelings

This dark rom-com centers around jaded academic and his journalist wife whose lives are turned upside down when an older, hedonistic writer who suddenly moves into their urban Johannesburg home. The film, which is produced out of South African, arrived on Netflix Friday, May 18.

4. The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon reprise their iconic Saturday Night Live characters for this two-hour special produced by Funny or Die. The fictional broadcast legends will team up with their good friend Tim Meadows to cover all the festivities surrounding Prince Harry and Megan Markle's special day. It premieres on HBO Saturday, May 19 at 7:30/6:30c in the morning and will air again at 9:45/8:45 in the evening. You can also stream it through the HBO Go app.

5. Fahrenheit 451

Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon headline HBO's modern adaptation of Ray Bradbury's classic novel. Set in a dystopian future in which the media is manipulated for propaganda, history has been rewritten and books are regularly burned by designated "firemen," the story follows one of these law enforcers he discovers a secret society hell-bent on preserving literature. The film premieres Saturday, May 19 at 8/7c. You can also stream it through the HBO Go app.

