TPD searching for suspect who tied up elderly woman during Mother's Day burglary

Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect who they say tied up an elderly woman during a Mother's Day burglary.
Investigators say that a young black man wearing a white shirt and checkered pants entered the 96-year-old woman's house without her permission in the 1400 block of E. 14th Street around 4:40 p.m.
He took her to a bedroom, asked her for money and then tied her up and locked her in a closet.
He fled with an unknown sum of money.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
