Man accused of tying up elderly woman in Mother's Day burglary arrested, charged in separate robbery

Tuscaloosa police say that a man accused of robbing and tying up an elderly woman on Mother's Day has been arrested.

Joe Lewis Williams, 52, has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree burglary. Charges also stem from a May 15 robbery in the 200 block of E Hargrove Road.

Police say a 62-year-old woman was robbed as she left a business and that Williams forcibly took her purse. Police also say that Williams put a sharp instrument to the victim's neck and threatened her.

On Mother's Day, investigators say that Williams entered the 96-year-old woman's house without her permission in the 1400 block of E. 14th Street around 4:40 p.m.

He took her to a bedroom, asked her for money and then tied her up and locked her in a closet.

He fled with an unknown sum of money.

Williams was released from prison in January. He was out on parole for a Jefferson County robbery.

He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.

