Fairfield schools closed due to water main break; Graduations to proceed as scheduled

There is a heavy presence at a Bessemer home as police investigate an unknown matter.More >>
There is a heavy presence at a Bessemer home as police investigate an unknown matter.More >>
All Fairfield schools are closed due to Tuesday's water main break.More >>
All Fairfield schools are closed due to Tuesday's water main break.More >>
We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s.More >>
We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s.More >>
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Dawson is calling into question state funds he says were awarded to an LGBTQ group during Gov. Kay Ivey’s time in office.More >>
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Dawson is calling into question state funds he says were awarded to an LGBTQ group during Gov. Kay Ivey’s time in office.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called Scott Dawson a desperate opponent running out of time to keep his campaign in the public eye.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called Scott Dawson a desperate opponent running out of time to keep his campaign in the public eye.More >>