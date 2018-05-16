Fairfield schools closed due to water main break; Graduations to - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield schools closed due to water main break; Graduations to proceed as scheduled

(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

All Fairfield schools are closed due to Tuesday's water main break

School staff is still expected to report at 10 a.m., according to interim Superintendent Walt Curry, Jr. 

Kindergarten and high school graduations scheduled for today will go on as planned. 

