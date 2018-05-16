Japan draft plan sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Japan draft plan sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's government proposed an energy plan Wednesday that sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy use in the coming decade despite challenges after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The draft, presented to a government-commissioned panel, said that by fiscal 2030 nuclear energy should account for 20-22 percent of Japan's total power generation. The industry ministry's draft plan also sets a 22-24 percent target for renewable energy, with the remainder coming from fossil fuels, in line with goals set in 2015. The Cabinet is expected to approve the plan around July.

The targets appear difficult to achieve given that electric utilities are opting to scrap aging nuclear reactors rather than pay higher costs to meet post-Fukushima safety standards. Uncertainty over what to do with massive radioactive waste in the crowded island nation is another big concern.

Nuclear energy now accounts for less than 2 percent of Japan's energy mix since most reactors were idled after the 2011 disaster. Only five reactors have since restarted.

Japanese utilities have decided to scrap 15 reactors, including six at Fukushima, since the accident, bringing the number of usable reactors down to 39. Experts say 16 more that remain idled are likely to be decommissioned and not being considered for restarts.

Takeo Kikkawa, a Tokyo University of Science professor and energy expert on the panel, said the nuclear target would be impossible to achieve within 12 years unless all remaining reactors are granted permission to run 20 more years past their standard 40-year operational life. Without the extension or building new reactors, Japan will have no workable reactors by 2050.

Less nuclear energy means higher reliance on fossil fuels, contrary to Japan's emissions reduction pledges, he said. Japan has set a goal of cutting its carbon emissions by 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030 and by 80 percent by 2050.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:00:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-05-16 12:39:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>

  • Homeowners scramble as Hawaii volcano spews ash, lava

    Homeowners scramble as Hawaii volcano spews ash, lava

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-05-15 06:54:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-05-16 12:39:02 GMT
    (Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...
    Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.More >>
    Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.More >>

  • Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:42:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-05-16 12:32:06 GMT
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>
    One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly