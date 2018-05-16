Senior Citizens Appreciation Day in Tuscaloosa Wednesday

The 31st annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day celebration will be held at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus Wednesday, May 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.



Anyone age 60 and older may attend at no charge.

This year’s theme is “Engage At Every Age.” The day will be filled with games, prizes, exhibits, free lunch and entertainment. Groups are asked to register in advance.

For additional information, call the Area Agency on Aging at (205) 333-2990 or 1-800-432-5030 if outside of Tuscaloosa County.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

