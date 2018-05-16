1 shot at Bessemer home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 shot at Bessemer home

Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. 

There is a heavy presence at a home on 27th Street North and 6th Avenue North. 

The victim was taken to the hospital

Investigators are questioning one person, but no suspect has been named. 

This story is developing. 

