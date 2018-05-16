Gov. Ivey on Dawson accusations: 'I think he got his facts wrong.'

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called Scott Dawson a desperate opponent running out of time to keep his campaign in the public eye.

"I think he got his facts wrong," Ivey told WBRC.

She called out Dawson after ending a speaking event in Tuscaloosa Tuesday.

The Governor also criticized Dawson's campaign minutes after he called for her to be investigated over funds distributed by ADECA to a group called Free2Be, a gay advocacy group.

"I certainly don't agree with the agenda and the values of that organization. The funding is federal funding. It's been going on since 2014," Governor Ivey added.

She said she's not worried about the allegations and called them an attempt to get attention as the Republican primary nears.

"He's three weeks away from the election. He's desperate," Ivey concluded.

Ivey added an internal audit turned found problems with the organization Free2Be months before Scott Dawson's press conference earlier today.

Free2Be isn't getting any money until the audit is finished.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.