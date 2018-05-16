How to Negotiate a Summer Vacation Rental

Are you considering bypassing the hotel or resort experience for your summer vacation and opting for a summer home rental instead? Home rental networks are on the rise and have never been easier to use, thanks to the increased web presence and sites like VacationHomeRentals.com, Airbnb, VRBO, and VacationRentals.com.
However, just because travel agents and middlemen are being squeezed out does not mean that you are getting the best deal possible. You can negotiate with a vacation rental owner to receive an even better deal by following these steps:
Congratulations! You have successfully negotiated a great deal for your vacation rental. Now it is up to you to follow through.
Be a good and respectful guest, follow all the house rules, and leave everything in the same condition you found it in, if not better. If you had an excellent experience, do not forget to refer others to the rental and let your host know that you will be referring them to others. You may receive a similarly good deal, or even a better one, the next time you stay there.
If you want more credit, check out our list of travel credit card offers to earn rewards on your vacation.
Photo iStock.com/andresr
Originally Posted at: https://www.moneytips.com/negotiating-a-summer-rental
Top 4 Most Expensive Places on Airbnb
10 Great Ways to Stretch your Summer Travel Dollar
Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.