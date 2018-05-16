Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Photos of Kurt Cobain's death scene will not be made public

(AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, File). FILE - This Dec. 13, 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain of the band Nirvana performing in Seattle. The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Cobain’s death will not... (AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, File). FILE - This Dec. 13, 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain of the band Nirvana performing in Seattle. The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Cobain’s death will not...
(AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, File). FILE - In this April 8, 1994 file photo, Seattle police officers investigate the home of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain, after he was found dead earlier that day in Seattle. The Washington State Court of Appeals has rule... (AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, File). FILE - In this April 8, 1994 file photo, Seattle police officers investigate the home of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain, after he was found dead earlier that day in Seattle. The Washington State Court of Appeals has rule...

SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs from the scene of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death will not be released publicly.

KING5-TV reports the court ruled Tuesday that the photographs are exempt from Washington state's Public Records Act and releasing the photos would "violate the Cobain family's due process rights under the 14th Amendment."

Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, and his daughter who was a toddler at the time of his death, Frances Bean Cobain, filed testimonies to keep the photos from being made public.

The ruling comes after Seattle journalist Richard Lee appealed the case's dismissal. Lee has pursued the release of 55 photos in an attempt to prove Cobain did not die from suicide in 1994, but rather was killed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill Gates gives $44M to influence state education reform

    Bill Gates gives $44M to influence state education reform

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-05-16 06:08:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:09:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...
    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.More >>
    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.More >>

  • Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay

    Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:08:42 GMT
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:04:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly