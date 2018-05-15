Investigation underway after Tuesday evening shooting in B'ham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Investigation underway after Tuesday evening shooting in B'ham

Shooting investigation on Pearson Ave. (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) Shooting investigation on Pearson Ave. (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating after a shooting happened Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Pearson Avenue. When officials arrived, they found one person was shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police say are life-threatening injuries.

No details are available about the cause, nor has a suspect been identified.

