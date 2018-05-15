FIRST ALERT Update: Scattered showers return Wednesday; Strong storms possible

We continue to track some lingering downpours Tuesday evening and there are even a few storms on the map. The stormy weather should settle overnight, although based on newer data, I can’t rule out a shower or storm through late night. There could be some fog around as we start the day Wednesday, with scattered storms and showers increasing during the day.

THE REST OF THE WORK-WEEK: There are lots of events happening this week including Do Dah Day, Regions Tradition, and numerous graduation ceremonies Friday night. Scattered storms and showers will be developing over the next several days, with Thursday being the day with highest rain chances. A low-pressure system will be lifting out of the Gulf and there is a much lower risk (10%) for tropical development with this system.

WHERE? Since the coverage is going to be scattered, it’s going to be hard to pinpoint exact locations for these storms and showers, so the best advice is to monitor radar trends on the app and keep an eye out for lightning alerts. That said, forecast data suggests the showers and storms may be more numerous at times east of I-65. These showers and storms should move along causing temporary delays rather than prolonged periods of rain.

WHEN? The peak timing for the shower and storm development will be during the afternoon and early evening hours as temperatures rise into the 80s, although it will feel hotter due to a more humid air mass.

ANY SEVERE WEATHER? The risk of organized severe weather will remain very low, however, a strong storm, with more frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavier rain can’t be ruled out.

THE WEEKEND: I’m expecting a more typical summer setup for the weekend. This will mean periods of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 80s and feels-like temperatures in the 90s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours so keep an eye on the sky. A boundary will approach from the northwest by Monday and there is a chance this may cause another increase in the coverage of showers and storms early next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.