New breast cancer research launches at UA

We continue to track some lingering downpours Tuesday evening and there are even a few storms on the map. The stormy weather should settle overnight, although based on newer data, I can’t rule out a shower or storm through late night.More >>
Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating after a shooting happened Tuesday evening.More >>
According to officials with the Birmingham Water Works Board, around 75% of customers in Fairfield are currently either without water service or are experiencing very low water pressure.More >>
It's that time of year when we all start using our air conditioners again. But if you have allergies, you might be doing something that could cost you big money if you aren't careful.More >>
The University of Alabama is launching new breast cancer research focusing on metastasized cells that are active or asleep in the brain.More >>
