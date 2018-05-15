Major water service disruption in Fairfield after main break

According to officials with the Birmingham Water Works Board, around 75% of customers in Fairfield are currently either without water service or are experiencing very low water pressure.

We understand a major main break is the cause for the disruption in service. It is expected to take up to 7 hours to fix the problem, as of around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

NOW: Multiple Birmingham Water Works crews on scene trying to fix big water main break across from KFC in Fairfield #WBRC #alwx pic.twitter.com/9tjfszglvt — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) May 16, 2018

No word on what precisely caused the main break, but the Fairfield area has experienced some flooding issues Tuesday evening as rain showers moved through the area.

