Scattered storms bring flooding to some parts of central AL - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Scattered storms bring flooding to some parts of central AL

Flooding on Tuesday in Midfield. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) Flooding on Tuesday in Midfield. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
(WBRC) -

Heavy rain showers moved across central Alabama on Tuesday afternoon and evening causing some localized flooding concerns.

In Fairfield, a sinkhole opened up near the KFC and there were reportedly some cars in that area that were damaged. We're also told many residents in Fairfield are without water Tuesday evening after a major main break.

In Gardendale, a tree fell and caused damage to several automobiles.

Earlier in the day, Midfield saw some flash flooding concerns 

If you can safely take and send pictures to us for potential use on air, please send them to us in the WBRC News or Weather app or email them to pix@wbrc.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly