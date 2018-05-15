Scattered storms bring flooding to some parts of central AL

Heavy rain showers moved across central Alabama on Tuesday afternoon and evening causing some localized flooding concerns.

In Fairfield, a sinkhole opened up near the KFC and there were reportedly some cars in that area that were damaged. We're also told many residents in Fairfield are without water Tuesday evening after a major main break.

NOW: Water is gushing out of a manhole and slowly flooding parts of MLK across from the KFC in Fairfield #WBRC #alwx pic.twitter.com/MsEhffkLxP — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) May 16, 2018

In Gardendale, a tree fell and caused damage to several automobiles.

Large tree toppled in Gardendale earlier, fell on three cars at Brookwood Court, from Rhonda Bowen #alwx @WBRCNews pic.twitter.com/6E1iosSFUg — James-Paul Dice (@jpdice_Fox6) May 16, 2018

Earlier in the day, Midfield saw some flash flooding concerns

