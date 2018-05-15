DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6

(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ... (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...
(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, from left, and Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." The global smash was nominated for a BET Award for best m... (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, from left, and Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." The global smash was nominated for a BET Award for best m...
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Lamar was nominated for five BET Awards including ones for best collaboration, with Rihanna for "Loyalty," vid... (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Lamar was nominated for five BET Awards including ones for best collaboration, with Rihanna for "Loyalty," vid...

NEW YORK (AP) - DJ Khaled has reason to be grateful - he's been nominated for a leading six trophies for the BET Awards.

The nominations for next month's ceremony were announced Tuesday night. Among the awards Khaled was nominated for include album of the year for "Grateful" and video of the year for "Wild Thoughts" which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards.

Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Chris Brown are also up for key awards.

Recent Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar is among the nominees for best album, and he's got competition from himself, for his "Black Panther" soundtrack.

The blockbuster is also nominated for best movie along with "Girls Trip" and "Wrinkle in Time," among other films. Tiffany Haddish is nominated for best actress along with the likes of Issa Rae and Lupita Nyong'o, while Michael B. Jordan faces off against Chadwick Boseman and more for best actor.

Venus and Serena Williams are among the nominees for sportswoman of the year while LeBron James and Steph Curry are among the sportsman of the year nominees.

The BET Awards will air live on BET on June 24 from Los Angeles.

