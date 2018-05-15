Greenpeace: Paper giant cut forests during conservation pact - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Greenpeace: Paper giant cut forests during conservation pact

By STEPHEN WRIGHT
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) - Greenpeace has ended a five-year truce with one of the world's largest pulp and paper companies, accusing it of cutting down tropical forests in Indonesia during the entire time the two were cooperating on conservation.

The announcement Wednesday, triggered by an Associated Press investigation published in December, abruptly ends a landmark 2013 agreement in which the environmental group suspended a global campaign against Sinarmas and its Asia Pulp & Paper arm in exchange for commitments to end deforestation, land grabs and conflicts with local communities.

Following AP's stories, Greenpeace said its own investigation, which included analyses of satellite imagery, showed that two companies connected to Sinarmas cleared almost 8,000 hectares of forest and peatland on Borneo during the five years it was advising the Widjaja family-owned conglomerate on forest conservation.

