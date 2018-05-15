Chinook lands in Shelby Co. pasture belonging to military family

A Shelby Co. family watched as a Chinook made an emergency landing in their pasture (Source: @TravisBradenWX)

Incredible video out of Shelby County shows a military Chinook landing in one family's backyard.

We spoke with the family who happens to have a military background.

Larry and his wife Carol Moore are both army veterans.

They said most people would have been shocked to see a huge Chinook landing in their yard, but for this family, it was a welcomed visit.

Larry Moore loves his land, all 50 beautiful acres.

"It keeps you young out here doing stuff like this," he said. "You don't have any time to be bored."

And there's nothing boring about what happened on his pasture Tuesday afternoon.

"We were getting the pool cover off and we could hear a Chinook off in the distance," he said. "A double engine military helicopter. And we knew what that was. And it was coming close. And we just kind of watched it. And it got really close. So we just started waving and jumping around."

Then, Moore saw it circling.

"And I could tell it was going to land," said Moore.

So they hopped in heir golf cart to get as close as they could to see what they could do to help.

It landed right in his pasture.

His neighbor captured it all on camera.

"By the time we got here, we watched them for a few minutes," he said. "And they were closing up. I guess the crew chief had checked their maintenance issue or whatever, and they decided that they were good to go, and they took off right on back to the east."

Moore said based on his military background as a retired Lieutenant Colonel, he thinks there was either a maintenance issue that caused the emergency landing or weather.

But he said based on their short stay, it wasn't anything too serious.

He said out of all the places they could have landed, he's happy they chose his land.

"They picked an army-friendly place because this is an Army-retired family, so this is definitely friendly territory for them to land on," said Moore.

Moore said he thought the Chinook was heading east to Fort Benning, but Fort Benning told us they didn't have any information on this.

We also reached out to Fort Rucker and are waiting to hear back.

