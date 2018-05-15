Stevie Wonder to perform 5 shows at Las Vegas strip resort - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stevie Wonder to perform 5 shows at Las Vegas strip resort

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2017 file photo, Stevie Wonder performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Musician and singer Wonder will perform a series of shows in Las Vegas in Aug. 2018. Ca... (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2017 file photo, Stevie Wonder performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Musician and singer Wonder will perform a series of shows in Las Vegas in Aug. 2018. Ca...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Musician and singer Stevie Wonder will perform a series of shows in Las Vegas in August.

Casino giant MGM Resorts International and entertainment company Live Nation Las Vegas announced Tuesday that Wonder will play five shows at the Park Theater starting Aug. 3.

The 5,300-seat venue is located at the Park MGM casino-resort, formerly known as the Monte Carlo. It hosted the residencies of Cher and Ricky Martin.

Tickets start at $69 and go on sale May 21.

The 68-year-old musician announced last week he'd be playing a series of shows in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the coming months that celebrate life, love and music and push back against troubled times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill Gates gives $44M to influence state education reform

    Bill Gates gives $44M to influence state education reform

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-05-16 06:08:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:09:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...
    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.More >>
    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.More >>

  • Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay

    Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:08:42 GMT
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-05-16 07:04:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly