Keep cool and save cash with this deal on a beefy Frigidaire air conditioner

Spring is finally here after a long, stubborn winter, and it’s already getting hot in many parts of the country. Summer is right around the corner, making now the perfect time to score a deal on a good air conditioner ahead of the sweltering heat that’s soon to come. Portable air conditioners are handy, but if you need a bit of extra cooling power, then a good window-mounted unit like the Frigidaire FFRA1022R1is a great alternative especially if your home doesn’t have central air.

In the world of home appliances, Frigidaire should need little introduction. Your parents and grandparents may have had a refrigerator bearing this iconic brand name, but Frigidaire also offers a huge lineup of portable and window-mounted AC units for keeping your home cool. The mighty Frigidaire FFRA1022R1 is one such air conditioner that’s designed to effectively cool medium- to large-sized spaces.

In fact, an earlier model of this Frigidaire air conditioner was named our favorite window-mounted AC unit for cooling an entire apartment or loft thanks to its impressive 10,000 BTU power output. This allows the Frigidaire FFRA1022R1 to cool down an area as large as 450 square feet. The air conditioner also does double duty as a dehumidifier — it’s able to remove three pints of moisture from the air per hour, which is ideal for tackling not just the summer heat, but the stifling humidity that accompanies it.

The Frigidaire AC comes with a full-featured remote control, allowing you to control the air conditioner’s three fan speeds, various power modes (including auto, eco, and sleep settings), and the 24-hour timer. The 8-direction air flow vents circulate air throughout the room and a washable filter removes airborne particles and odors. A window-mounting kit is also included, although you may need an extra set of hands to help you with initial installation as it’s a fairly beefy AC unit.

The Frigidaire FFRA1022R1 window-mounted air conditioner normally goes for $340, but a $56 discount means you can score this great unit for $284 from Amazon.

