Here are the best movies on Netflix right now (May 2018)

Netflix offers thousands of movies (and TV shows) via its streaming platform. While the landmark service can be surprisingly accurate with its suggestions, it’s often still tough to find something worth watching amid the deluge of choices. Sowe’ve taken the time to wade through the ridiculous amount of content in order to bring you a list of some of the best movies on Netflix right now. Whether you’re into found-footage films,poignant documentaries, or a trip through Hollywood’s Golden Age, our list has you covered. Planning your weekend has never been easier!

Drama

From director Francis Lee, God’s Own Country is a gorgeous tale of romance set amidsthe rough beauty of the Yorkshire moors. The film begins with Johnny (Josh O’Connor) living on a farm with his father, Martin (Ian Hart), and grandmother, Deirdre (Gemma Jones). As his father and grandmother are in no shape to handle the physical labor of the farm, Johnny takes care of it, stumbling each evening into drinking and loveless flings with other men. After the family hires a Romanian immigrant, Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu), to help out with the farm work, he and Johnny grow close. It’s an intimate film, built around subtle performances and Lee’s appreciation for the vast, beautiful countryside.

Beginning as the Civil War is approaching its end, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln follows President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) as he tries to secure the passage of the 13th Amendment, which would end slavery. Wanting Congress to pass the amendment before the Confederate states return to the Union, Lincoln must wrangle votes from not only the Democratic opposition, but fellow Republicans such as Thaddeus Stevens (Tommy Lee Jones), who has a more radical vision for the future of the nation. Lincoln is a stately drama, with immaculate direction, a script of towering power, and an incredible performance by Day-Lewis.

In the midst of a blizzard, a group of strangers take refuge in a stagecoach lodge. Two bounty hunters, a murderer, and a Confederate-soldier-turned-sheriff are among the rogues assembled, and it doesn’t take long for their uneasy peace to crumble. That’s not to say The Hateful Eight is a fast-paced movie; director Quentin Tarantino takes his time, drawing viewers up a hill of tension before sending them hurtling into violence. With an all-star cast including Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and more, The Hateful Eight is a worthy addition to Tarantino’s sterling body of work.

A perennial entry on “best films of all time” lists (with a 99-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, too), The Godfather is an epic, award-winning crime drama, following a mafia family, the Corleones, as they navigate conflicts with rival families and a family succession. Beginning in 1945, the film opens with aged Mafia boss Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) managing his family’s empire, granting requests to his vassals. His youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), returns home from World War II as tensions with the Tattaglia crime family are simmering. As the five big crime families of New York descend into open war, Michael steps into the family business, at a cost to his soul. Director Francis Ford Coppola co-wrote the screenplay with novelist Mario Puzo, and it’s a long, novelistic film, focusing as much on the spiritual crises of its characters as the violent, political squabbles. The Godfather is also a masterpiece of directing; the famous baptism scene, in which a series of assassinations are juxtaposed with the baptism of a child, is a showcase for the power of editing.

Stanley Kubrick’s films are often so jarring, unexpected, and off-putting on first watch that they’re nearly impossible to associate with any other director. Full Metal Jacket, a 1987 two-act ordeal that follows a platoon of marine recruits through basic training and the Vietnam War’s Tet Offensive, is no different. It’s a grim war film adapted from a Gustav Hasford novel, one that examines brainwashing, our own human limitations, and the emptiness of war. The incredible cast keeps it all afloat — particularly R. Lee Ermey as the foul-mouthed gunnery sergeant — though it often seems like the characters function as mere props amid Kubrick’s ominous, war-torn landscapes. It never feels quite real, but then again, perhaps that’s the point.

Netflix doesn’t just make original TV shows; the company is also producing original films, and some, like Mudbound, are quite good. True to its name, Mudbound wades through the muck of racism and poverty, examining two families, one white, one black, living on a farm in 1940s Mississippi. The farm’s owners are the McAllans, who move there after Henry (Jason Clarke) buys the land. Along with his wife, Laura (Carey Mulligan); and viciously racist father, Pappy (Jonathan Banks), the McCallans work the land with the help of black sharecroppers, Hap (Rob Morgan) and Florence Jackson (Mary J. Blige). The film explores the ways in which these two families navigate the social hierarchies of the time, and the chaos that ensues when two sons, Jamie McCallan (Garrett Hedlund) and Ronsel Jackson (Jason Mitchell) return from World War II. The thick mud of the McAllan farm is both the setting and central metaphor for the film, and the camera captures it beautifully.

The opening scene of Boogie Nights is flashy, a single take where the camera moves through a nightclub, introducing all the major players. It’s a somersault from director Paul Thomas Anderson, but it’s not there merely for flair. Boogie Nights is about the glamour and grime of the ’70s porn industry, a seen through the career of one Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg). From the moment porn director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) discovers him (and his prodigious endowment) working in the nightclub, Dirk is immersed in a life of sex, drugs, and emotional collapse. Boogie Nights is a wild ride, full of exciting highs and abyssal lows, and Anderson manages mood perfectly throughout.

Noah Baumbach delivers yet another witty, intimate drama with The Meyerowitz Stories, which follows a dysfunctional family who, when reunited for the first time in a while, try to hash out their differences. The head of the family tree is Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman), a once-great sculptor now spending old age growling about everything. His children — Danny (Adam Sandler), Matthew (Ben Stiller), and Jean (Elizabeth Marvel) — all live in their father’s shadow, and all carry long-buried burdens, and they struggle to find value in their own careers. The Meyerowitz family is a web of tensions, the strings slowly stretched to their breaking points, and the cast delivers performances worthy of the material. Emotionally complex and sharply written, The Meyerowitz Stories is so good you’ll forget it’s yet another family drama set in New York.

Boyhood’s central conceit is well-known — director Richard Linklater filmed it in pieces over the course of 12years, using the same actorsto trace the growth of a young man and his family. The boy in question is Mason Evans (Ellar Coltrane), who starts the film as a 6-year-old boy living with his mother (Patricia Arquette) and sister (Lorelai Linklater) in Texas. Boyhood follows Mason up to his first day of college, and the film is comprised largely of the small moments that compose a life— those that often pass without fanfare. Linklater’s decision to use the same actors over more than a decade proves crucial; by the time a teenage Mason hops in his truck, driving along a sunbathed highway toward the future, the weight of time hits the viewer. It’s a heavy feeling that few films could replicate.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative work done by a team of Boston Globe reporters, the must-watch drama Spotlight tells the true story of how theyuncovered evidence of systemic child abuse by clergy in Boston’s Catholic community. Their work finds them at odds with the Archdiocese of Boston, an institution with great power in the region. Spotlight features a superb cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, and Liev Schreiber. It’s a compellingfilm that captures the meticulous work of investigative reporting, but blessedly, never devolves into melodrama.

Comedy

For most Americans, their 20s are a decade of transition, of figuring out what they want and laying the foundation for their future; not so for Frances Halladay (Greta Gerwig). At 27, Frances is an aspiring dancer apprenticing at a studio that doesn’t seem too keen on her. She lives in an apartment with her best friend, the more successful Sophie (Mickey Sumner), and is so comfortable with the arrangement that she breaks up with her boyfriend when he asks her to move in with him. Unfortunately for Frances, Sophie decides to move to her dream apartment in Tribeca, leaving Frances to figure out what she’s going to do next. Frances Ha is a portrait of a life trapped in amber, as Frances drifts from place to place, struggling to build her own life. Director Noah Baumbach’s decision to film in black-and-white gives the film a stark look reminiscent of French New Wave films like The 400 Blows, which feels appropriate given the film’s existential themes.

After getting dumped by his girlfriend, network TV star Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), Peter Bretter (Jason Siegel) struggles to get over her. He takes a vacation to Hawaii to clear his head, only to discover that Sarah is staying at the same resort, and she’s brought her new boyfriend, rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Awkwardly trying to avoid his ex, Peter strikes up a relationship with a woman named Rachel (Mila Kunis), the hotel’s concierge, and learns to love life again. Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a hilarious comedy, but beneath the laughter is an earnest heart.

With Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Jake Kasdan and Judd Apatow take aim at the prestigious but formulaic biopic genre, telling the ridiculous life story of the musician Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly). As a child, the young Dewey accidentally cuts his brother in half with a machete, a traumatic incident that leads him to sing the blues and discover a love of music. His story only gets weirder from there, as he dabbles in various genres over the decades, meeting musicians like Elvis and The Beatles and trying every drug under the sun. It’s a great comedy, one that manages to continue one-upping itself no matter how absurd each scene seems.

“We can’t know everything.” With those words, a rabbi concludes a long, strange, and seemingly pointless story, leaving Larry Gopnik (Michael Stuhlbarg) flustered. A Serious Man, one of many masterpieces from the Coen brothers, follows Larry as his life collapses in slow fashion, a landslide of misery that he can’t comprehend. His wife is leaving him for another man, an anonymous critic is putting his academic tenure in jeopardy, a student is trying to bribe him for better grades, and perhaps worst of all, nobody can explain to him why any of this is happening. The film may sound depressing, and it is, but it’s also a shockingly funny, tragicomic exploration of human suffering in a small corner of the uncaring universe.

Hot Fuzz is basically actor-writer Simon Pegg’s take on the buddy cop genre, though, one spliced with the same comedic elements that made Shaun of the Dead so amusing in the first place. Pegg stars as a former London constable who’s assigned to investigate the sleepy town of Sanford alongside the dimwitted Butterman (Nick Frost). However, things start to become interesting following a string of so-called “accidents” plaguing various members of the town. This biting British film is the second in director Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy, which ultimately culminates with The World’s End and capitalizes on the fantastic interplay between Pegg and Frost.

This parody of action movies and Hollywood personalities follows the disastrous filming of the fictional Tropic Thunder, a big budget adaptation of Vietnam veteran “Four Leaf” Tayback’s (Nick Nolte) memoir. The film assembles an all-star cast, including action star Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), junkie comedian Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black), and method actor Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), who, suffice to say, goes to absurd lengths to portray his African-American character. The film shoot gets off to a terrible start, thanks to the diva antics of the stars, prompting Four Leaf and director Damien Cockburn (Steve Coogan) to throw the cast into the jungle with minimal support, hoping to get authentic suffering on film. Unfortunately, the jungle is under the control of an armed and vicious drug syndicate, eager to eliminate the outsiders. Tropic Thunder is a frenetic action-comedy, with outlandish characters and some stunningly accurate parodies of Hollywood tropes, both of whichrender it one of the best comedies on Netflix

Jason Segel and Paul Rudd embrace the “bromance” in this 2009 film about a man with no friends. While Rudd prepares for his wedding, his fiancee (Rashida Jones) proposes that he finds himself a male friend to occupy some of his free time. When Rudd and Segel meet, it’s a match made in heaven, as both men love jamming to Rush songs. When Segel’s character puts up some billboards featuring Rudd that are in questionable taste, however, the two must decide whether their new friendship is worth saving. A star-studded supporting cast and a hilarious cameo from Lou Ferrigno also help make this a memorable — albeit unusual — rom-com, a good movie for a casual movie night.

Another day, another wacky comedy from the Coen brothers that quickly spirals way out of control. In this black comedy, a former CIA analyst (John Malkovich) loses a CD-ROM that contains meaningless ramblings on various government activities, many of which are intended for his soon-to-be memoir. When two certifiable dimwits (Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt) find the disc and think they’ve stumbled upon a treasure trove of valuable secrets, hilarity ensues. George Clooney and Tilda Swinton provide excellent supporting performances as well, but it’s the film’s neurotic score and the tight scripting that truly makes it an anti-spy thriller worthy of the Coen name.

Action & adventure

Quentin Tarantino’s two-part bloodbath is a masterful pastiche of various genres (martial arts films, Westerns, and more) and arguably his best work. The story concerns a woman known as The Bride (Uma Thurman). A former assassin, The Bride tried to get out of the business, but her former comrades, led by her mentor and lover, Bill (David Carradine), decided not to let her walk away, murdering her entire wedding party and putting a bullet in her head. Years later, she wakes up from a coma, with one thing on her mind: Revenge. Spanning roughly four hours and a few continents over its two parts, Kill Bill shows Tarantino’s style in all its glory and excesses. It’s a film with hyperstylized action, sharp dialogue, and a soundtrack that samples classic film scores, country music, and more.

The first installment in Peter Jackson’s adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy established the arrival on the big stage of a great blockbuster director, and a franchise that raised the bar for fantasy films to nigh unreachable heights. Set in a realm called Middle-earth, the film begins with a prologue, explaining how the dark lord Sauron gifted rings to the leaders of Elves, Dwarves, and Men, keeping for himself the One Ring which grants dominion over the others. Thousands of years later, the Ring is in the possession of a Hobbit named Bilbo Baggins, who passes it on to his nephew, Frodo (Elijah Wood). The wizened wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) tells Frodo of the Ring’s true nature, and sends him and three friends — Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd) — on a mission to take the Ring to the Elves in Rivendell. Soon more adventurers join the four Hobbits, and dark forces pursue them. The Fellowship of the Ring is an epic film, immense in scope despite being only the first of three parts.

From acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Okja is an inspiring adventure story with an eco-friendly attitude. The film follows Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), a young girl who lives in the Korean countryside with her grandfather and their pet, a genetically-engineered “superpig” named Okja. Their days of innocence end when the Mirando Corporation, which bred Okja and other superpigs, comes to reclaim its creation. Mija chases after Okja, teaming up with members of the Animal Liberation Front, who want to put a stop to the Mirando Corporation’s plans to slaughter the superpigs. With exciting action sequences and memorable characters, Okja is a thrilling (if brutal, at times) adventure.

Somehow, despite getting older, Quentin Tarantino’s style only gets more bombastic with each film. Set during World War II, Inglourious Basterds follows several different storylines that intersect. The titular group is an Allied commando unit composed of Jewish-American soldiers and led by the scenery-chewing Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt). Their mission: Infiltrate Nazi-occupied Europe and stir up trouble. The film is a freewheeling ride through several different plots, showing Tarantino’s penchant for outrageous action sequences and witty conversations. One particular dialogue-heavy scene in a tavern may be among the most intense conversations in Tarantino’s oeuvre.

A remake of a classic Japanese film, 13 Assassins is set in 19th-century Japan, where the shogun’s half-brother, Lord Matsudaira Naritsugu (Gor Inagaki), rules his province with cruelty. Deciding that Matsudaira must die, a government official enlists veteran samurai Shimada Shinzaemon (Kji Yakusho) to assemble a team of samurai to assassinate the lord. They convert a remote village into a giant death trapand lead Matsudaira and his personal army there for a bloody confrontation. Director Takashi Miike is known for outlandish violence, but here he exercises restraint, taking time to establish the characters and their relationships before tossing them into the fray. For those who enjoy historical drama and bloody battles, 13 Assassins is sure to please.

In this unique outing in the Marvel cinematic universe, renowned surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose hands suffered nerve damage in a car crash, turns to magic to try and recover. He travels to Kathmandu, Nepal to meet the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), a sorcerer who demonstrates the mystic arts to Strange and agrees to train him as a sorcerer. There, Strange learns that Earth is under constant threat from supernatural forces, including the Ancient One’s renegade former pupil, Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen). Doctor Strange is a mind-bending superhero film, one that uses special effects to create bizarre, Escher-esque set pieces, as even city streets bend and rearrange themselves at Strange’s command.

Horror

Mike Flanagan has built a solid body of work as a horror director over the last decade, and while Before I Wake isn’t his strongest effort, it does show his range with a dreamlike blend of horror and fantasy. The movie begins with Mark (Thomas Jane) and Jessie (Kate Bosworth) — a married couple whose son died in an accident — adopting a foster child named Cody (Jacob Tremblay). Cody seems like an ordinary, if quiet boy, but his parents soon discover he has a supernatural power: When he sleeps, his dreams appear in the real world. And while that’s fine while he dreams of butterflies and other cute things, Cody occasionally has nightmares, and they can be quite dangerous.

Ravenous (originally titled Les Affams) begins after a mysterious plague has annihilated much of Quebec, turning its victims into shrieking, flesh-eating monsters. The story follows various survivors who eventually band together to fight back the horde, but despite the familiar plot, this isn’t a typical zombie movie; it is a deliberately paced, eerily beautiful horror film. The protagonist is a man named Bonin (Marc-Andre Grondin), who wanders the countryside, finding other survivors and slaying zombies. As the group grows, the film gives each character proper development, so they feel fully-fleshed out, unlike the stock survivors of many a zombie film. While the film has its gory moments, Ravenous frequently employs an atmosphere of dread built through uncanny imagery, such as when the zombies congregate before a shrine made of furniture.

Neil Marshall’s The Descent rightly earns the description “claustrophobic,” following a group of women who go spelunking only to find terror deep in the caves. The film begins after Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) loses her husband and daughter in a car accident. Her friend Juno (Natalie Mendoza) organizes a caving trip for them and some other friends, but the women become trapped after a passage collapses. As if the suffocating atmosphere of the caves wasn’t terrifying enough, the group discovers they are not alone, as the caves are home to hungry creatures. Taking place largely in dark, cramped spaces, The Descent is a lean horror movie with an excellent grasp of tension.

Following the death of their friend Rob, four men — Luke (Rafe Spall), Phil (Arsher Ali), Dom (Sam Troughton), and Hutch (Robert James-Collier) — go backpacking in Sweden, mourning throughout their march through the untamed wilderness. When one man injures himself, the group decides to take a shortcut through a primeval forest. Creepy occurrences, including a gutted deer, are a prelude to the horror waiting for them in the woods, as they realize that something is stalking them. The Ritual is hardly a revolutionary horror film, but it executes the traditional trappings of horror well, and the characters feel real enough for the audience to care about their fates. It’s a well-made, straightforward monster movie.

An adaptation of a novel by Stephen King, Gerald’s Game takes a mundane premise and transforms it into a nightmare. Married couple Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald Burlingame (Bruce Greenwood), hoping to reignite their passion, take a vacation to a remote lake house. Gerald wants to experiment with bondage, handcuffing Jessie to the bed, but after an argument, he dies of a heart attack, leaving Jessie bound with no help nearby. As dehydration and shock set in, Jessie struggles to escape. Gerald’s Game maintains a tight focus on the psychological state of its lead, and although most of the film takes place within a single room, director Mike Flanagan makes great use of the limited space, playing with the boundaries between reality and Jessie’s imagination.

Osgood Perkins’ I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House eschews a lot of the trappings of modern horror movies, trading in jump scares and gory reveals for long, haunting shots of darkened hallways and subtly unsettling sequences. The film stars Ruth Wilson as Lily Saylor, a live-in nurse assigned to care for elderly horror author Iris Blum (Paula Prentiss). Blum’s house, nestled by New England woods, is creepy in ordinary ways — the lights dim, the furniture dusty from lack of care. As the nights pass, the house becomes creepy in some unnatural ways as well, and Lily discovers she may not be alone with Iris. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House moves at a deliberate (some might say glacial) pace, but it uses every second to great effect, creating an atmosphere of steadily approaching doom.

This critically acclaimed horror movie from Korean director Na Hong-jin follows a cop investigating a series of strange and gruesome murders in the small village of Goksung — an ominous setting, given the name translates to “wailing.” Lackadaisical police sergeant Jong-du (Kwak Do-won) at first seems an unlikely protagonist, a coward who can’t manage an investigation effectively. He writes the murders off as mundane, but strange dreams — and reports of a demon in the woods — lead him toward supernatural causes. The Wailing is a disturbing, thought-provoking film, and like the best scary movies, it takes time to build up the characters and atmosphere before spewing gore. Set in rural Korea and rooted in local folklore, it iss a horror movie with a unique style, and Na carefully balances the beauty of the countryside and the horror lurking in its dark places.

After a former patient shoots him, child psychiatrist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) takes on a new patient, a 10-year-old boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), an anxious subject who exhibits strange injuries. Haunted by his failure to treat his former patient, Crowe throws himself fully into helping Cole, even though his relationship with his wife is going cold. The truth about Cole’s condition is more disturbing than Crowe could have expected, however, and changes both their lives. An early success from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense has some memorable (and famous) twists, but even knowing them ahead of time doesn’t ruin the story. Shyamalan’s direction is meticulous, giving this must-see film a creeping dread.

Parenthood is usually portrayed in films as a wonderful, if hectic, experience. Not so in Jennifer Kent’s brilliant horror movie The Babadook, which portrays both the horror of dealing with supernatural forces and that of raising a difficult child. The film follows Amelia Vanek (Essie Davis), a widowed mother raising her son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), alone after the death of her husband. Samuel frequently acts out, and his behavior only gets more extreme after he demands that Amelia read a book he found, which tells the story of a shadowy creature called Mister Babadook. As Sam grows more wild, Amelia loses sleep and her grip on reality, seeing Mister Babadook in the dark corners of their house. The Babadook is a disturbing horror story, with much of the tension rooted in very real anxieties.

Great horror films produce a sense of inevitable doom, and It Follows delivers that sensation from the minute you see a teenage girl flee an unseen pursuer. The film follows a girl named Jay (Maika Monroe), who becomes a target of the creature after having sex with her boyfriend. He quickly reveals that the mysterious entity is actually a curse passed through sex a sort of supernatural STD and now she must flee or else risk passing it on to somebody else. All the while, the entity slowly approaches her in disguise. In addition to its singular creepy premise, the film features first-rate cinematography; director David Robert Mitchell often uses camera movement and background composition to hide the creature as it approaches, leaving viewers wondering where it will strike from next.

The best horror stories double as explorations of human nature. In the sexually charged Raw, from French director Julia Ducornau, a young, straight-laced woman goes to veterinary school, and amid the untamed jungle of the dorms, develops an appetite for flesh (in more ways than one). The central character is Justine (Garance Marillier), latest in a family of vets who arrives at the same school her sister attends. After a hazing ritual in which Justine, a vegetarian, is forced to eat rabbit kidney, she starts to crave meat, and becomes feral. On the surface, Raw is a creepy body horror film, but it also serves as a tale about social pressures, repression, and how pressure can transform people.

It’s hard to argue there was a better decade for horror movies than the ’80s — it certainly explains why so many recent filmmakers have mined the decade for ideas. The Void is the latest in the ‘80s horror revival, drawing inspiration from the likes of John Carpenter for a stylish, grotesque tale of cosmic horror. The film’s premise is simple: A group of robed cultists surround a rural hospital late at night, and when the people within learn that the walls won’t protect them, they work to maintain their sanity and survive as horrifying creatures begin to appear inside.Good cosmic horror movies are a rare treat, and while The Void has its flaws, fans of the genre should savor it.

Tales of Halloween is a recent entry in the long tradition of horror anthologies, with various directors — including Neil Marshall and Lucky McKee — offering 10 creepy stories, all set in the same town on Halloween. The directors are all well-versed in horror, and the segments cover a wide swath of concepts, including ghosts, aliens, and killer pumpkins. As expected of horror anthologies, the segments vary in quality, but they are short enough that the bad ones can’t overstay their welcome. Sometimes spooky, sometimes goofy, Tales of Halloween is a fun treat for horror fans.

Thrillers

David Fincher’s breakout film (following the regrettable Alien 3), Seven is a gruesome crime drama following two detectives on the trail of a cunning killer. The film opens with weary veteran detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) getting a new partner, the younger, emotional David Mills (Brad Pitt). Their first case together is a disturbing one: A serial killer is committing crimes inspired by the seven deadly sins. As Somerset and Mills try to decipher the killer’s motivations, they risk their own lives and souls in the process. The subject matter of Seven is horrific, but Fincher doesn’t go for the cheap thrills of modern serial killer films; he keeps the crimes largely off screen, giving the audience enough information to imagine them.

There are few social situations more nerve-wracking than meeting your ex’s new partner. As Will (Logan Marshall-Green) learns in The Invitation, dinner with the ex can truly be a nightmare. The film opens with Will and his girlfriend Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi) driving to his ex-wife Eden’s (Tammy Blanchard) house, where she and her new husband David (Michiel Huisman) are holding a dinner party. The reunion brings up bad memories for Will, and the night takes a darker turn as Eden and David, along with some of their new friends introduce the guests to the Invitation, a group they formed to get over grief. The Invitation is a taut thriller, and once the tension sets in, it never lets up.

Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) doesn’t know who killed his wife and imprisoned him in a sealed hotel room. For 15years, he has been trapped, training himself through shadow boxing and plotting his revenge. At last, he is set free, and begins hisquest to find out what happened to his daughter during his captivity, and to seek revenge against the man behind it all. Oldboy is a violent, gruesome revenge thriller, with shades of Greek tragedy and more than a few twists throughout. It’s also an impressive feat of filmmaking; a sequence set in a hallway, filmed in one take, is one of the most intense fight scenes ever put to film.

Sci-fi

After three years manning a moon base, Sam Bell is ready to head home. He has a wife and young child waiting for him, and his only companion for the length of his tour is a robot, GERTY (Kevin Spacey). Two weeks away from the end of his contract, Sam crashes his rover on an assignment; things go downhill from there. Moon is a sparse film, built around ominous, largely empty spaces and a stark aesthetic reminiscent of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Rockwell delivers a stellar performance, conveying all the desperation of a man who’s been on his own for too long.

Alan Moore’s dystopian vision of Britain translates fairly well to the silver screen, with help from the iconoclastic Wachowski Brothers. In a country ruled by a fascist cabal, all information is regulated by the government, and the police maintain an iron grip on all aspects of life. When Evey (Natalie Portman), an employee for the state television network, is rescued from an assault by a masked man known only as V (Hugo Weaving), she is drawn into his campaign to overthrow the government. At first charmed by V’s passion and knowledge, she quickly finds that his methods might be too extreme for her tastes. Can violent methods produce a better world, post-revolution? Excellent choreography and bold set design make V for Vendetta an exciting, if melodramatic, thriller.

Donnie Darko begins as its eponymous, teenage protagonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) sleepwalks, drawn toward a man in a rabbit costume named Frank, who tells him the world will end in 28 days. It seems just a strange dream, but a lucky one; while Donnie was out, a jet engine came crashing through his bedroom roof. As the day of the world’s end draws closer, Donnie continues to have visions of Frank, and strange events unfold. Is he losing his grip on reality, or is reality slipping? Creepy and puzzling, Donnie Darko earns its cult film status.

Fritz Lang’s 1927 masterpieceMetropolismay be the only silent film on our list, but it helped pioneer the sci-fi genre. The dystopian film revolves around a man of wealth (Gustav Frhlich) who abandons his privileged life to join a band of oppressed workers in a revolt. The film was initially praised for its technical merits, though not as much for its plot or commentary on society as a whole, but has nonetheless become one of the defining films of the entire 20th century. It won’t blow you away visually, but its historical value outweighs its technical limitations.

Romance

Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise was an unlikely film to spawn a trilogy, focusing as it does on one mundane, emotional night between two lovers. With the sequels, however, Linklater — and stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy — have crafted a remarkable, decades-long tale of love and aging. The third film, Before Midnight, opens nine years after Before Sunset, with Jesse (Hawke) and Celine (Delpy) married, traveling Greece with their two daughters. It’s an idyllic setting, and as in the first two films, Jesse and Celine spend much of the film talking, with themselves and others, about subjects great and small. What’s different, however, is thatBefore Midnight is no longer about two people deciding to be together; they already are, and the film explores the sacrifices and impositions required of their marriage, and the passage of time. Jesse mourns his relationship with his American son, whom he rarely sees, while Celine wonders if her career has any meaning. Shot in Linklater’s restrained style, letting the characters and dialogue take center stage, Before Midnight is an honest exploration of what it means to grow old with someone.

Few directors, writers, or producers showcase a visual or narrative style as distinct as Wes Anderson’s. The whimsical Moonrise Kingdom is one of his best to date. It tells the story of a young scout (Jared Gilman) and a bookish girl (Kara Hayward) who decide to run away together in an effort to temporarily escape their lives — and more so, the parental figures surrounding them. A beautiful, subdued palette makes this oddity of a film a joy to watch, while a tremendous supporting cast — which includes Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Bruce Willis, and others — helps capture an eccentric summer filled with affairs and beachside portraits.

Despite its age, Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina remains a pinnacle of realist fiction. The latest adaptation of the book is set in a world of over-the-top theatrics and design, one in which a 19th-century Russian aristocrat (Keira Knightley) enters a forbidden love affair with a well-heeled cavalry officer (Aaron Johnson). The way the scenes unfold amid auditoriums and changing set pieces allows the film to essentially function like a musical, sans the music, better drawing your attention to the on-screen performances. The bold approach ultimately sacrifices the novel’s underlying poignancy for an overarching sense of creative pizzazz, which frankly, makes it far more enticing to look at than the previous two adaptations of the film. And Knightley’s superb performance just goes to show how much she’s matured since her days upon the Black Pearl.

Is there any city that more easily evokes romance than Paris? The City of Lights is a proper setting to open Terrence Malick’s To the Wonder, an experimental film that begins with American Neil (Ben Affleck) meeting a woman named Marina (Olga Kurylenko). The two quickly fall in love, and Marina — along with her daughter — move to Oklahoma with Neil. A love that began in a flash cools just as quickly, and Neil soon reconnects with childhood friend Jane (Rachel McAdams), as Marina considers moving back to Europe. Malick and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki compose beautiful imagery throughout the film; whether reveling in the majesty of Mont Saint-Michel or the golden radiance of American fields, the film always has the perfect shot to convey the mood.

International

Alfonso Cuarn’s Y Tu Mam Tambin follows two teenagers, Julio (Gael Garca Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna), whose girlfriends have left for a summer vacation in Europe. After meeting Luisa, an older woman who is the wife of Tenoch’s cousin, they invite her on a road trip to an invented beach called Heaven’s Mouth. After learning of her husband’s infidelity, she accepts their offer. Along the way, the three companions swap stories and get to know each other intimately, though that’s not always for the best. It’s a profound film about growing up amid societal upheaval in Mexico, full of stunning shots of the Mexican countryside, courtesy of acclaimed cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

Documentaries

For a generation of kids, Bill Nye made science cool, teaching concepts through sketches that were as goofy as they were instructive. Today, an older, statelier Nye is trying to reach a more mature audience, warning adults and people in power about the dangers of climate change. The documentary Bill Nye: Science Guy explores his efforts to spread awareness and combat the trend of scientific denialism, efforts that often involve publicly debating skeptics. The documentary also offers a look into Nye’s younger years, when his crusade for science seemed a bit more lighthearted. While the current Bill Nye often seems weary, the film shows moments where his passion for science bubbles up.

In an age of micro jobs and ever-shifting opportunities, it can be hard to imagine workingin the same position for decades. Yet that is what sushi chef Jiro Ono has done; having run his own restaurant in Tokyo since 1965, Jiro is one of the most most accomplished chefs in Japanese history, the first sushi chef to attain three Michelin stars. David Gelb’s documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi examines this man who, despite his long career and superb accomplishments, does not feel that he has mastered his craft yet. Like Jiro’s sushi, Gelb’s style is minimalist; he eschews fancy camerawork, letting the exquisite sushi be the star of every shot.

Aurelian Smith Jr. better known by his ring persona, Jake “the Snake” Roberts — is a former professional wrestler who dominated the WWF in the late-’80s and ‘90s. As “The Snake,” Smith was notorious for conquering his opponents, taunting them, and even torturing them with his live snake, Damien the Python. Sadly, however, the former wrestler spent the better part of the following decades battling addictions to alcohol and crack cocaine, both of which took a heavy toll on his physical health, family, finances, and even Damien. The Resurrection of Jake the Snake also follows Smith’s fellow wrestler “Diamond” Dallas Page — who found post-wrestling success as a yoga teacher and his efforts to rehabilitate Smith and Scott Hall, another friend and former WWE superstar. The candid doc sometimes feels like a reality show and an infomercial for Page’s enterprise, sure, but the interviews with wrestling greats such as Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, and Adam Copeland render it a comeback story with plenty to offer. Apparently, the only place to go from rock bottom is up.

Bryan Fogel’s first documentary, Icarus, began as an attempt to document the effects of doping, with Fogel taking drugs to compete in a bicycle race. In an act of journalistic serendipity, Fogel meets a Russian doctor, Grigory Rodchenkov, who leads Fogel to a far bigger story: A Russian, state-sponsored doping program which could cast doubt on the validity of international sports. The story behind Icarus is interesting enough to recommend it; despite some occasional bloat, it is essentially a real-life political thriller.

The late, great Sharon Jones was a force to be reckoned with, particularly when at the helm of her fellow Dap-Kings. The singer’s undeniable penchant for ‘60s-style soul and classic R&B isn’t the central force behind this heartrending documentary, however. Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple’s film functions as a no-holds-barred examination of Jones’ more recent triumphs and lifelong hardships, one that opens with her being diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer that would kill her three years later. The rest of it plays out with a healthy mix of interviews and candid observations, each punctured with invigorating concert footage that serves as both a testament to the unflinching strength of her perseverance and yet another reminder at just how ruthless last year truly was.

Gianfranco Rosi’s 2016 documentary examines the refugee crisis in Europe through a narrow lens, zeroing in on the small island of Lampedusa, which lies between Sicily and Tunisia. The film follows two disparate stories: That of a group of refugees crossing the sea to Lampedusa, and that of the islanders, including a young boy named Samuele. Although many have criticized the film’s structure, citing a lack of connection between the two stories, Rosi’s approach is striking. The refugees, crammed onto rafts, thinned by starvation, make for a shocking juxtaposition to the story of the islander’s, living in such innocent solitude, it seems incomprehensible that war and famine could be so close. Fire At Sea takes a bold approach to documentary filmmaking, regardless of one’s political views.

David France’s The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson explores, ostensibly, a death. Johnson, a self-identified drag queen and pillar of LGBT activism, died in 1993. Her body was found floating in the Hudson River, and police ruled the death a suicide, a story many who knew Johnson doubted. France’s film follows activist Victoria Cruz as she seeks evidence to reopen Johnson’s case, but the documentary is not just a true crime story. The film delves into the history of the gay rights movement, particularly the Stonewall riot, and how different factions in the movement are often at odds. It’s an insightful documentary, even if it doesn’t solve the central cold case.

At the Sundance film festival, director Simon Fitzmaurice’s star was rising. The festival screened his short film, The Sound of People, but a pain nagged at him, the first sign of a tragedy to come. Not long after Sundance, doctors diagnosed Fitzmaurice with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), estimating he had four or so years to live. Fitzmaurice survived to 2017, and along the way he managed to make one feature film, My Name is Emily, and write a memoir. It’s Not Yet Dark chronicles Fitzmaurice’s work in the face of his illness, writing and communicating using a device that tracked his eye movements. Colin Farrell narrates, giving voice to Fitzmaurice’s thoughts. Life is all too brief, but as It’s Not Yet Dark shows, there’s always time to accomplish great things.

In an age of ever-widening inequality, economics has become a heated field. Multiple candidates in the 2016 election made populist, economic grievances key parts of their message, and even economists have grown more pugilistic, taking to soapboxes to proselytize for or against capitalism. Robert Reich, the former secretary of labor under Bill Clinton, has become one of the most popular speakers on the subject of capitalism’s woes, and his new Netflix documentary, Saving Capitalism, tries to diagnose the economy’s problems and offer a way forward. Over the course of the film, Reich travels the country, speaking to workers, business owners, and political leaders to get a sense of the country’s attitudes. Saving Capitalism is hardly radical — Reich is trying to save capitalism, not overthrow it — but is instead an informative documentary.

Kids

Animation legend Brad Bird made his directorial debut with The Iron Giant, an animated film with a brilliant script and unflinching vision. Set in 1957, the film opens as a large object falls from space, landing in the woods near Rockwell, Maine. A young boy named Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) investigates, stumbling upon the object: A giant robot. After helping the giant escape from some power lines, Hogarth befriends him. Trouble comes to Rockwell in the form of a government agent, Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald), who comes to investigate the mysterious object in the woods, believing it may be a Russian superweapon. Though set against the backdrop of the Cold War, The Iron Giant is not an overly political film, instead focusing on Hogarth’s friendship with the giant and attempts to teach it how to forge its own identity.

Inspired by Japanese folklore, Kubo and the Two Strings follows a young, one-eyed musician named Kubo, whose shamisen playing can bring origami sculptures to life. Kubo (Art Parkinson) lives with his mother (Charlize Theron), who warns him never to wander outside after midnight; his grandfather is the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes), who stole Kubo’s eye, and wants to take the second one as well. After disregarding his mother’s warning and drawing the Moon King’s attention, Kubo must embark on a journey to find his father’s sword and armor, with which he might defeat his grandfather and wicked aunts. Kubo and the Two Strings is a beautiful film, with a story that’s simple enough for children but mature enough for adults.

Disney’s recent rehash of Rudyard Kipling’s classic story was something to behold at the box office, namely because of the superb visuals and the stunning cast of Hollywood heavyweights. The film still sees Mowgli & Co. return to the jungle to face evil tiger Shere Khan, except this time it’s no cartoon, but a mix of CGI and live-action cinema. The blue-ribbon voice acting — which includes the likes of Christopher Walken, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, and Idris Elba, among others — is just as impactful as the film’s gorgeous vistas, all of which capitalize on director-producer Jon Favreau’s keen sense of direction. It’s also one of the few remakes that’s actually faithful to its source material and better than its predecessor, which should render it appealing to children and adults alike.

Since its initial release in 1998, Mulan has been a film riddled with feminist quandaries and controversial stereotyping. Nonetheless, it remains one of the most beloved cartoons in the classical Disney arsenal, portraying the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) with a set of memorable songs and lighthearted camaraderie. The animation is superb, and moreover, the film addresses themes of honor and duty while still managing to deliver a story suitable for children of all ages. Mulan isn’t a prim Disney princess, either, and her resounding bravery is a conscious decision we can all learn from.

Another entry into the Disney pantheon of animated films, Moana is a tale of adventure and self-discovery that draws heavily on Polynesian mythology. The film follows the titular adventurer Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), a young girl who lives on the island of Motonui. Her people, once seafarers, have remained secluded on the island ever since the trickster god Maui (Dwayne Johnson) stole the heart of the goddess Te Fiti, which caused the ocean to fill with monsters. When a blight kills the plants on Motonui, however, Moana decides to return the heart to Te Fiti so the islanders can sail once more. To do so, she must enlist the help of Maui, though she will find him to be difficult. Moana is a thrilling adventure, with memorable characters and a setting that many viewers will find unique.

