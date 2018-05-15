How to cancel Amazon Prime

By Jon Martindale



Amazon Prime is a great deal. For either $13 monthly or $120 ayear the retailer’spaid subscription service offers anumber of perks above and beyond the free two-day shipping (and even same-day service where available). There’s access to Amazon Music, Amazon Instant Video, the Kindle Library, and of course Prime Day in July.

But you might find the price unjustified,especially if you aren’t using Amazon that much. Or maybe you got your fill of Prime Day deals and now you’re ready to move on. Either way Amazon has made it super easy to cancel, and may even provide you with a partial or full refund depending how much you used your Prime membership.

Find the correct page

Step 1: Log into the Amazon Prime account you wish to cancel.

Step 2: Hover over the button in the upper-right corner displaying your name. Select “Your Prime Membership” from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Thattakes you to your Prime membership account page, with information on the benefits included. On the left-hand side you’ll see your membership information and when Prime is set to renew. Look below that and you’ll see an option for “End your Prime Membership.”Click that, and it takes you to a page that starts the cancelation process.

Cutting the ties

Amazon makes a big play to try and keep you, but if you’re determined to go through with your cancelation, you do have a couple of choices. To cancel your membership at the end of this billing period — to make use of Prime up until that point — click “Remind Me Later.” If you would rather get things over with now and potentially receive a refund, click “Continue to Cancel My Membership.”

The amount refunded is based on your use and time left. So if you barely used Prime and prepaid for a full year, you will see a bigger refund, while an account close to renewal will see less back.

If you click “I want to Keep My Benefits,” you’ll be returned to the Prime account page without cancelation.

Some things to consider

Remember that when you cancel, you’re still considered a customer. Thus, your Amazon account is still active. This means if you sign up for Prime again, you will have to pay the $120 for a year, or $13 for a month, right away — the Prime free trial is only for first-time subscribers.



