Family of slain Huffman High School student files wrongful death lawsuit

Lawyers representing the estate of Courtlin Arrington filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Jefferson Civil Circuit Court on Tuesday.



The 10-page lawsuit names Birmingham Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring and Huffman High Principal John Lyons as defendants along with the City of Birmingham and three unnamed school resource officers.



The lawsuit claims on March 7, 2018, when Arrington was killed, the school had both wand and stationary metal detectors available to them, but did not use them.



Also, the suit claims there were previous fights, threats of violence and weapons found in the school, yet it says Herring and Lyons "willfully, maliciously... failed to provide adequate and reasonable safety for students.”



This, among omissions the suit says ultimately led to Arrington's death.



The claim against the SROs is that they knew the metal detectors were at the school but did not attempt to use them.



We reached out to the Birmingham School Board, the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department regarding the case.



All responded by saying they do not comment on pending litigation.



The complaint in its entirety is below:

