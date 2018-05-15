Senior center dealing with no AC, mold, and pests ask for help

No air conditioning, mold, pests - a Birmingham senior center is begging for help to get their building back in good condition.

Representatives with the Shepherd Center in East Lake were at the Birmingham City Council meeting on Tuesday asking the city to step in because the building simply is not safe. In fact members of the public works department and District 2 City Councilor Hunter Williams went to the center on Tuesday to see these issues and figure out how to move forward.

Penny Kakoliris is the executive director of the program at the senior center and she simply says the building is not safe. She says it has leaks and mold. They have pest control issues and much more.

"We had wires chewed by some critter and it cut the electricity last week, there are slip and trip hazards - those types of things. And we have no air conditioning and it is 90 degrees outside today and we are trying to cool them with fans," she explains.

Tuesday at the city council meeting, the council voted to work with the mayor’s office to get all of these issues addressed. After the walkthrough, they will evaluate what needs to be done and how much it will cost or if they need to find a new location altogether.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.