Suspended schoolteacher shot dead in her mother's driveway

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was reported to have had a teenage boy in her car and who was later suspended was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.

Authorities say 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo had gone to an ice cream shop on Sunday night and had just returned to the home in Aliquippa (al-uh-KWIH'-puh) when she was shot multiple times. DelTondo died at the scene, 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.

Authorities have not released further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

DelTondo was suspended last November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. The suspension came after school officials received an anonymous email containing a February 2016 police report stating DelTondo had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former student. No charges were filed.

