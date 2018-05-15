Birmingham mayor responds to church sign saying 'black folks need to stay out of white churches'

While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES: Our long stretch of rain-free weather will soon come to an end as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.More >>
A former Hoover City Schools bus driver has entered a plea of guilty to DUI charges after he is accused of driving drunk and wrecking a school bus on Wednesday, January 31.More >>
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Dawson is calling into question state funds he says were awarded to an LGBTQ group during Gov. Kay Ivey’s time in office.More >>
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested by the Sylacauga Police Department for making a terrorist threat on social media.More >>
