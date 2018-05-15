Former Hoover school bus driver to plead guilty, enter DUI program

Mark Pierce was arrested for DUI after he reportedly wrecked a Hoover school bus. (Source: JeffCo Sheriff's Office)

A former Hoover City Schools bus driver has entered a plea of guilty to DUI charges after he is accused of driving drunk and wrecking a school bus on Wednesday, January 31.

Mark Pierce was involved in the single-vehicle crash involving a Hoover City School bus on I-459 at the Acton Road northbound exit ramp.

If Pierce pleads guilty and completes all of the requirements of the DUI Deferred Prosecution Program, then the guilty plea would be set aside and the DUI charge would be dismissed after payment of court costs.

Pierce's blood alcohol content was measured at .15, nearly four times the legal limit for school bus drivers.

