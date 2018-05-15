FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, thunderstorms return to the area; feeling more humid

FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES: Our long stretch of rain-free weather will soon come to an end as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. We continue to monitor an area of low pressure over the Gulf that will spread tropical moisture into the region over the coming days. The chance of this system developing into a tropical low are much lower, with only a 10 percent chance of tropical development within the next five days. Scattered storms and showers will be possible through the evening hours tonight, but this activity should gradually diminish with the loss of daytime heating.



THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: There are lots of events happening this week including Do Dah Day, Regions Tradition, and numerous graduation ceremonies Friday night. Scattered storms and showers will be developing over the next several days, with Thursday being the day with highest rain chances.



WHERE? Since the coverage is going to be scattered, it’s going to be hard to pinpoint exact locations for these storms and showers, so the best advice is to monitor radar trends on the app and keep an eye out for lightning alerts. That said, forecast data suggests the showers and storms may be more numerous at times east of I-65. These showers and storms should move along causing temporary delays rather than prolonged periods of rain.



WHEN? The peak timing for the shower and storm development will be during the afternoon and early evening hours as temperatures rise into the 80s, although it will feel hotter due to a more humid air mass.



ANY SEVERE WEATHER? The risk of organized severe weather will remain very low; however, a strong storm, with more frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavier rain can’t be ruled out.



THE WEEKEND: I’m expecting a more typical summer setup for the weekend. This will mean periods of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 80s and feels-like temperatures in the 90s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours so keep an eye to the sky. A boundary will approach from the northwest by Monday and there is a chance this may cause another increase in the coverage of showers and storms early next week. I will be sharing more specifics in my forecast this evening. Check in with us beginning with The Four on WBRC.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.