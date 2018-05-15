Trump to sign order to reform US infrastructure technology - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump to sign order to reform US infrastructure technology

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is signing an executive order to try to reform the federal government's confounding information technology structure.

The White House says Trump will order agencies to strengthen the roles of their chief information officers, requiring that they report directly to the agency heads.

The order being signed Tuesday was developed by the Office of American Innovation, which is led by Jared Kushner. It is being cast by the White House as an effort to bring private-sector management principles to government. The White House says it is hoping to attract private-sector talent to the empowered roles and to give technical experts oversight of technical decisions.

The White House says the federal government spends roughly $90 billion annually on infrastructure technology, most of which goes to support antiquated systems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nation's most restrictive abortion law is challenged in Iowa

    Nation's most restrictive abortion law is challenged in Iowa

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-05-15 18:48:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:31:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...
    Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.More >>
    Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.More >>

  • Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Study: Despite modest income, teachers pay for class needs

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:31:17 GMT
    The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

    More >>

    Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.

    More >>

  • Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks

    Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:28:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 21:31:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...
    The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.More >>
    The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly