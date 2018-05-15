Editorial: United we stand, divided we fall

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, May 15, 2018:

“United we stand, divided we fall” is a phrase that can be traced back some 2,600 years to 6th Century B.C. The first attributed use in modern times is by one of our nation’s Founding Fathers, John Dickinson, in a song he wrote, “The Liberty Song.” Most often, it is used when someone is looking to inspire unity and collaboration. Its premise is that together we can achieve greater success than we can alone.

This phrase has permeated my thought after hearing about a local Birmingham African-American pastor showcasing divisive messages on each side of his church sign that read: “Black folks need to stay out of white churches” and “White folks refused to be our neighbors.”

The pastor’s reaction is in response to the news that a local mega-church is going to open a new branch in a predominantly African-American neighborhood deemed “high crime.” His most startling accusation is that the incoming church is opening another branch because “they have too many black folks at their main campus and they want them to leave and come to a church in their inner city.”

Come on, pastor. Really? As a man of God, speaking from a holy pulpit, this is how you want to represent your congregation in response to another church’s desire to provide a place of worship, redemption and salvation?

I respectfully ask you to regroup and think about this. Why not reach out to the pastor of the incoming church and discuss concerns and solutions together in private? I trust that common ground can be found, especially among men of God. What a statement it would make if together you can go back to the sign that started this all and together change the words on your sign to say: “United We Stand/Divided We Are Not!”

