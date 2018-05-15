Sylacauga High School student, 15, arrested for making terrorist threat

A 15-year-old Sylacauga High School Student is under arrest for making a terrorist threat. (Source: Raycom images)

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested by the Sylacauga Police Department for making a terrorist threat on social media.

Police say the girl is a student at Sylacauga High School and a concerned parent notified them about the post on Facebook.

The student was pulled from Sylacauga High School and turned over to her parents.

She could face up to ten years in prison.

