Audit: EPA could do more to catch VW-type emissions fraud - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Audit: EPA could do more to catch VW-type emissions fraud

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Auditors say federal regulators have stepped up the kind of testing that could have caught emissions-rigging by Volkswagen.

The review by the Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general says the agency still needs to do more to keep automakers from duping it again on the pollution tests.

The audit looks into how EPA regulators for years missed VW software-rigging that let cars pass emissions tests in labs, but spew pollution on the roads.

EPA auditors conclude there were no red flags that regulators should have spotted.

The audit also confirms EPA has increased testing that mimics real-world driving to catch similar schemes.

EPA auditors recommend regulators set up more formal controls on their testing.

VW has paid billions of dollars in fines and settlements in the U.S.

