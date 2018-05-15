FIRST ALERT UPDATE: We'll be tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon moving in from the east

FIRST ALERT UPDATE:



A low pressure system in the Gulf is inching closer to the Panhandle of Florida and sending showers and storms our way from east to west this afternoon and evening.



The coverage will climb to 50% and some beneficial rain will fall across parts of our area.



Heavy downpours and gusty winds will accompany the strongest of the storms but severe weather is not expected.



Temperatures will be warmest to the west of I-65.



The frizz factor is medium today and tomorrow and then spikes to high between Thursday and the weekend due to muggier air filtering in.



Regions Tradition starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. and it looks mainly rain-free for tee time but plan on keeping an eye to the sky and an ear out for thunder after 12 p.m.



Scattered showers and storms are likely tomorrow afternoon.



Lightning is very dangerous and can strike 10-15 miles away from a storm and needs to be taken seriously.



If you hear thunder, get inside!



Thursday features more of the same.



The chance will persist into the early evening hours for rain and storms which means you might need wet weather gear if you are going to the Baron’s game or riding in the Downtown Trample.



Logan Martin Lakefest is happening on Friday but may easily be interrupted by scattered showers and storms. A 50% chance sets up during the afternoon and evening hours.



For those going to the Gulf Coast for the Hangout Music Festival, you need to keep a watch out for pop up showers and storms. It doesn’t look like a washout though.



There will be plenty of breaks in between rain.



Do Dah Day, the Cahaba Lily Festival and the Creek Bank Festival happen on Saturday and if you are attending one of these or another event then be prepared for pop up showers and storms.

Keep up with radar trends and forecast updates while on the go via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Rain chances look to linger into next week.



Rainfall amounts this week will range from a quarter of an inch to 2 inches locally.



Temperatures will be closer to normal too.



