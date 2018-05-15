FIRST ALERT UPDATE: We'll be tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon moving in from the east

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A low pressure system in the Gulf is inching closer to the Panhandle of Florida and sending showers and storms our way from east to west this afternoon and evening. The coverage will climb to 50% and some beneficial rain will fall across parts of our area.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE A low pressure system in the Gulf is inching closer to the Panhandle of Florida and sending showers and storms our way from east to west this afternoon and evening.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with clouds into east Alabama and mostly clear skies west.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with clouds into east Alabama and mostly clear skies west.More >>
Several organizations and nonprofits have been defunded or significantly cut in the proposed 2019 operating budget of $436 million for the city of Birmingham.More >>
Several organizations and nonprofits have been defunded or significantly cut in the proposed 2019 operating budget of $436 million for the city of Birmingham.More >>
Family members are bringing weed eaters to a cemetery, just to find their loved one's graves. That's what's happening at Shadowlawn Cemetery, where grass and weeds have grown so high, some families can't even find the right headstone. One man said you can change all that.More >>
Family members are bringing weed eaters to a cemetery, just to find their loved one's graves. That's what's happening at Shadowlawn Cemetery, where grass and weeds have grown so high, some families can't even find the right headstone. One man said you can change all that.More >>
Beulah Baptist church calls it an old-school revival, where they're taking God to the streets in an area known for high violent crime over the last few years in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Beulah Baptist church calls it an old-school revival, where they're taking God to the streets in an area known for high violent crime over the last few years in Tuscaloosa.More >>