Air France-KLM appoints temporary CEO amid labor standoff

PARIS (AP) - Air France-KLM has appointed finance chief Frederic Gagey as interim CEO, following the resignation this month of Jean-Marc Janaillac from the post of CEO amid repeated labor strikes.

The group said Tuesday that Gagey will be part of a management committee of three members that will take decisions during the transition period. Board member Anne-Marie Couderc will act as non-executive chairwoman during that time.

Members of the board expressed their "deep regret over the successive strikes" affecting Air France in recent weeks, adding they had a "negative impact on the group's financial results."

Janaillac resigned after Air France crews and ground staff rejected the company's wage proposal, considered too low.

Workers have held 13 days of strikes since February, disrupting air traffic.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

