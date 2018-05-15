How Much does Netflix cost? A pricing breakdown of Netflix plans

By Parker Hall



LongtimeNetflix customers may have been annoyed by price hikes over the last couple years, and prospective customers may be wondering whether the service is right for them. After all, the streaming game is booming and there are several worthy services vying for your credit card number as we speak (er, type).

If you like network television’s best, Hulu might be a good fit. If you prefer premium, Emmy-targeted programming, try one of HBO’s offerings. Already a Prime subscriber? Amazon’s selection of TV and movies could be for you. All that said, though, Netflix still boasts the biggest library of hosted content alongside a quickly growing (and already awesome) stable of original programming.

Below, we outlined each of the Netflix plans so you know exactly what you are getting (and if thoseextra add-ons are worth the addedcost to you). After all,while it might only bea $3 leap from the Basic plan to Standard, perhaps you would rather save your cabbage for Hulu’sShowtime add-on, or a premium slice of pizza.The choice is yours.

Streaming Netflix has three different plans when it comes to streaming: Basic, Standard, and Premium. Plans start at $8 and increase incrementally, bringing the Standard and Premium plans to $11 and $14, respectively. Of course, things do change, and given the company’s recent stock surges and continually increasing subscriber numbers, Netflix may raise streaming prices sooner than usual. As usual, we’ll keep you updated. Below is a breakdown of what each plan entails, with the added features. Plan Price Number of screens at once Resolution Basic (streaming) $8 1 SD Standard (streaming) $11 2 HD Premium (streaming) $14 4 HD + Ultra HD DVD and Blu-ray The folks at Netflix certainly pride themselves on their streaming platform (and for good reason), but that does not mean the service ditched discs altogether. The company still offersDVD and Blu-rayplans — none of which include streaming access — starting at $5 and going up from there. The monthly cost determines how many discs you can check out at a time, as well as how many you want per month. Plan DVD Price Blu-ray Price

Number ofdiscs out at once Starter $5 $6 2 One Standard $8 $10 Unlimited One Premier $12 $15 Unlimited Two What is simultaneous viewing? (streaming only) This is a huge perk for Netflix streaming customers who want to share theirNetflix account with roommates, friends, or family. The Basic Netflix plan allows you to stream content on only one screen at a time, though the number of screens on which you can simultaneously stream content increases with each plan upgrade. Ergo, if you opt for the Standard plan, you use the same account to watch content on two different devices at onceorfour different devicesat the same time with the premium plan. That said, the number ofdevices and people you want to share your account with will likely influence which plan you pick. Additionally, your choice dictates how many devices you will be able to download content on for offline viewing. The numbers here are the same: One for Basic, two for Standard, and three for Premium. What are HD and Ultra HD? (streaming only) Even if you never plan on sharing your Netflix account or watching on two screens at the same time, opting for the standard or premium plan is likely worth itbecause a Basic subscription limits you to standard definition. The Basic plan doesn’t offer high-definition content and unless your internet speed is too slow to handle HD streaming, the quality difference between the two resolutions is enough to make the $3 leap worth it. High definition isn’t the end, however. If you’ve shelled out the bucks to buy a 4K TV or monitor, you might as well spend a few extra dollars for a Premium account. Doing so will grant you access to Ultra HD content —such as NBC’s The Blacklist and the lauded Breaking Bad —allowing you to watch shows and films at a resolution considered four times better than 1080p (HD). Netflix continues to add more stuff to its UHD stable and will continue to do so as the format becomes more commonplace (and more affordable for content creators to produce). Just type “UHD” or “4K” into the search bar in Netflix to find the high-resolution programming.



