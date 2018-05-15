The 100 best Android apps of 2018 (May)

By Simon Hill



We’ve once again overhauled our picks for the best Android apps, whittling our robust selectiondown to a paltry 100. Some are new, and others have been standbys on this list for years. Regardless, we’re certain that any and all of these apps will make your life easier, and help you get the most out of your Android device. The apps are listed by categories like Music, Travel, and so on. Just try to keep in mind that, likethe bestvenue in town,space is limited. After all, 32GB will only get you so far …

In case you’re on iOS, check out our list of the best iOS apps, and if you’re more into gaming you can take a look at our list of the 25 best Android games.

Five new apps you need to try (May)

Splitwise Forget about awkwardness and money disputes with this clever app. Splitwise makes it easy to track exactly how much you owe, how much is owed to you, and to make sure that everyone is paid back. Whether you’re splitting bills with roommates or paying your share of a group gift, this app will help with swift calculations, reminders, and real-time updates. Google Play Goodreads If you like to read books, then this is a must-have app. Use it to discover new titles you might enjoy, discuss meanings, post or read reviews, and compile a reading list. There’s even scanner functionality, so you can scan the bar code on a book you own and add it to your virtual bookcase. Google Play Podcast Addict There are so many great podcasts available that it can be tricky to find and organize your favorites. We have a list of the best podcasts to help you get started, but we also recommend downloading this feature-packed podcast player that features an enormous collection of podcasts and all the functionality you could want. Google Play HappyCow If you don’t eat meat, or you want to avoid gluten, it can be tricky to find suitable restaurants, especially if you’re somewhere unfamiliar. Enter HappyCow, which lists vegan and vegetarian restaurants, cafes, and stores. You can choose different filters to suit your diet and find something close to your location with directions and everything else you need to get fed. Google Play FilmoraGo If you want edit together videos on your Android, then you should check out this powerful app. It goes beyond basics like trimming, adding music and transitions, and cropping, to include speed controls, animated text, and optional effects you can purchase. It strikes a good balance between features and accessibility. Google Play

Best Android apps: Movies and videos

Netflix Netflix is one of the best video streaming services. There’s a huge selection of movies and TV shows for subscribers and the performance is silky smooth. This is as entertained as you can get starting at $8 a month. Google Play Amazon Apps Hulu Hulu offers thousands of Movies and TV shows — many which are updated with the latest episodes after they air. Hulu offers various subscription models, including one that opens up the entire streaming library for $8 a month, and another that removes mid-stream ads for $12 a month. Google Play Amazon Apps YouTube YouTube’s mobile app is sleek and intuitive, bringing the entirety of the Video sharing site to the palm of your hand. For those subscribed to YouTube Red, you’ll have access to all the premium content, as well as special features like audio playback while the screen if off. Google Play HBO Now/HBO GO Both HBO Now (HBO’s standalone service for $15/month) and HBO Go (a streaming app available to HBO cable subscribers) have apps that allow you to watch all of HBO’s streaming content directly on your phone. HBO Now HBO GO Amazon Apps

Best Android apps: Music and audio

Spotify Spotify is the best full-featured streaming service. With this app, you can stream any music from any type of device, make your own playlists, follow artists, and sync tracks for offline listening. Google Play Soundcloud If you’re looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet of sound with no ads and no subscription fees, you’ve found it. Discover new music and stream it from the cloud. But this is no Spotify replacement. Google Play Amazon Apps Bandcamp Bandcamp’s mobile apps allows you to stream music from your collection, as well as the music offered by the thousands of artists who sell and stream their music on Bandcamp. It’s one of the easiest and fastest ways to buy music directly from the artists and labels you follow. Google Play Google Play Music Google’s official streaming service is a worthy competitor to Spotify. Not only does the app provide a vast library of content, but it also allows users to upload up to 50,000 songs for online storage. This means you can download and stream your music on any Android device, at any time. Google Play Apple Music If you use a Mac or iPad on top of your Android phone, you may be better served with Apple Music over Google Play Music or Spotify. Apple Music offers access to Apple’s massive library of music, as well as Apple’s Beats 1 radio station, which plays both current hits and up-and-coming music. The celebrity DJs and exclusive album streams are just a plus. Google Play

Best Android apps: News

NYTimes One of America’s most hallowed publications also has one of the best news apps. The NYTimes app arranges the publication’s content in a clean format, and allows users to customize their newsfeed. Google Play VICE News If you prefer journalism that leans toward gonzo, VICE offers its robust library of written and video content in an app that is elegant and easy to navigate. The app includes estimated reading times, so users with a time-crunch can prioritize articles that suit their schedule. Google Play Amazon Apps NPR News The official app of National Public Radio provides a steady stream of straightforward reporting in both print and audio. Users can not only listen to news reports, but also various programs such as All Things Considered and Radiolab. Google Play Amazon Apps The Washington Post One of America’s most noteworthy papers has a beautiful mobile app, with vivid images and colorful menus. The content is also top-notch, particularly incisive political reporting, although it does require a subscription. Google Play Amazon Apps Flipboard If you love curated news and updates, Flipboard is the perfect app. The app allows you to follow publications and topics you’re passionate about. Throughout the day, Flipboard updates with the best stories, allowing you to flip to find whatever you’d like to read. Its redesign makes it look slicker than ever. Google Play Nwsty Ever feel like there’s just too much news to keep up with? Nwsty might well be the app for you. It’s aimed at those that don’t often read the news, and makes it easy for you to keep up with the daily headlines without spending too much time on them. Each day, you get six to 10 headlines in your digest that you can quickly and easily read in a matter of only a few minutes. Google Play

Best Android apps: Sports

theScore Whatever gets you excited, from Nascar to the NFL, theScore will have you dancing in victory or crying in your beer. It brings you all the latest touchdowns, goals, and positions as they happen. Google Play Amazon Apps ESPN Having the official ESPN app installed is a no-brainer for any die-hard sports fan. You can quickly get the latest new on your favorite teams and leagues, including MLB, NFL, NCAA, MLS, NHL, and more. Google Play Amazon Apps CBS Sports Not only does the CBS Sports app have the latest news, standings, and scores for all major league sports, you can also watch live games and events like NCAA basketball and the PGA Tour, as well as CBS Sports original programming, like Fantasy Football Today. Google Play Yahoo! Fantasy Sports Whether your league is football, baseball, hockey, or basketball, the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports app will give you everything you need to indulge in your fantasy play, including mock and league drafts, advice from experts, and easy management tools. Google Play

Best Android apps: Social media

Instagram Instagram is ubiquitous in photography now, so you might as well have it on your phone. Owned by Facebook, the social network centered on photos offers great filters and connectivity with others. Google Play Amazon Apps Facebook The biggest social network on the planet right now has a decent official app. Keep up with your friends and family, jump into instant chats, and stay informed with push notifications. Google Play Amazon Apps Twitter Twitter’s microblogging platform brought about the now-ubiquitous internet facet, hashtags. Connect with you friends, share your new favorite content, follow celebrities, and get breaking news as it happens. Google Play Amazon Apps Pinterest Pinterest is the go-to social network for finding and sharing inspiration on creative projects, hobbies, fashion, and more. The app features the same functionality as the website, allowing you to “pin” and “repin” posts from other users to various boards, so you can share and save new ideas. Google Play Amazon Apps

Best Android apps: Messaging

Skype The original VOIP service is now owned by Microsoft and boasts more than 250 million users. Free international voice and video calls via your data or Wi-Fi connection is hard to pass up. Google Play Amazon Apps Messenger Facebook’s best feature is arguably its built-in messaging. Facebook now offers its messenger service as a standalone app, enabling you to chat with your Facebook friends and anyone in your contacts with the app installed, without having to be signed into Facebook, or even have Facebook installed on your phone at all. Google Play Amazon Apps WhatsApp This cross-platform app lets you send and receive messages, pictures, audio notes, and video messages. It starts out free for a year, and then costs $1. It’s well worth a look for texting addicts. Google Play Snapchat Snapchat is all about sharing photos, short videos, and conversations that expire automatically after they’ve been viewed. You can use filters, decals, and effects to enhance your photos and videos, and take your Snap game to a whole new level. Google Play Messenger Kids Facebook Messenger Kids mightseem like it’s built for kids, but it’s really built for parents. With the app, parents have control over their kids’ contact list, and messages can’t be deleted — meaning that parents can check in to take a look whenever they want. Of course, there are some pretty sweet features for kids, like kid-appropriate stickers, GIFs, emojis, and so on. Google Play

Best Android apps: Dating

Tinder Tinder is the ultimate dating app for mobile users, thanks to its location-centric features, and regardless of what its reputation may be, it’s still a great way to meet people. Your next match could be a swipe right away. Google Play Amazon Apps OKCupid OkCupid is one of the biggest dating apps around, so you’ll have plenty of chances to meet someone. Fill out your profile, answer questions about yourself, and connect with people nearby to see if you hit it off. Google Play Coffee Meets Bagel This app is geared towards those who are looking for a real relationship, rather than quick hookup or short fling. Everyday at noon, you get sent a prospective match based on a specific set of criteria. You can Like them or Pass on. If you like them, you’ll be set up with icebreaker questions; if you pass, the app will learn your preferences and try again tomorrow. Google Play Happn Happn connects you with others you’ve passed in real life, making that shared glance at a coffee shop into a potential date. You can browse profiles of those you’ve crossed paths with, and if you both “like” one another, you’ll be able to begin a conversation. Google Play

Best Android apps: Reading

Kindle Don’t worry if you don’t have a Kindle — you can still read your ebook directly on your smartphone. From best sellers to the classics, it’s all here, with more than 900,000 titles in Amazon’s store. Google Play Amazon Apps Comics Comixology’s free app is a window onto a staggering library of more than 40,000 titles, including all the big names from Marvel and DC. It’s the biggest comic book reader out there right now. Google Play Amazon Apps Perfect Viewer While primarily a comic book reader/library management app, Perfect Viewer also functions as PDF viewer, ebook reader, and image viewer. It can be connected to Google Drive, DropBox, or OneDrive to access your library, and is one of the best options for side-loading your digital comics and books. Google Play Amazon Apps

Best Android apps: Blogging

Medium Medium is a high-profile yet minimalist blogging platform that anyone can use. Due it its popularity and presence, it draws numerous well-known journalists, authors, actors, and other personalities to the platform, meaning you’ll have a stream of high-quality articles and essays to read whenever you want. Google Play Tumblr The Tumblr app makes it easy for you to share anything from anywhere. You can post any kind of content to multiple blogs, save drafts for later, schedule posts, and then join in the discussion. Google Play WordPress This app mirrors the functionality on your WordPress blog and helps you create and edit posts. It’s a simplified version that’s easy to use, and it also displays reactions to your latest articles. Google Play Blogger This is the official app for one of the longest running and most popular blogging platforms on theinternet. Through the app, you can compose, edit, and post directly to your blog, and swap easily between multiple blogs if you happen to have more than one. Google Play

Best Android apps: Gaming

Steam Steam is the biggest and most prolific community and storefront for PC gaming. Through the Android app, users can access the Steam community, browse the store, and purchase news games. Google Play PlayStation App Playstation Network can be accessed on your Android via the official PlayStation app. You’ll be able to sign in to your PSN account, interact with friends, make purchases, and even schedule downloads for your PlayStation 4. Google Play Xbox One Smartglass Microsoft’s Smartglass app not only brings your Xbox Live account and console interface to your phone, it also opens up your gaming experience, with many games offering special, second-screen features, such as maps and bonus content, through Smart Glass. Google Play Twitch.tv Through Twitch’s Android app, you’ll be able to watch your favorite streamers, view past broadcasts, and browse through all available streams to catch the latest high-profile Dota 2 matches and tense speed-running marathons right on your phone. Google Play theScore eSports Like its major league sports counterpart, theScore eSports is the best app for die-hard fans of professionalgaming. theScore eSports give breaking news coverage, live scoring, and live streams for all high-profile eSports titles like Dota 2, League of Legend, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike, and many more. Google Play

Best Android apps: Nutrition, cooking, and food

Zomato You can set your location, the type of food you want, and your budget to find suitable local restaurants. There’s also a handy shake feature to get a random suggestion if you just can’t decide. Google Play MyFitnessPal Calorie Tracker If you really want to lose weight and get in shape, then you need to start counting those calories, and this app, from MyFitnessPal, is an easy, accessible, and completely free way to do it. Google Play Yummly Browse over one million different recipes to find exactly the meal you’re craving. You can even set dietary preferences, so the recipes you see fit to your lifestyle or restrictions. Once you find a recipe, you can add all the ingredients to a shopping list. Google Play Food Network Find thousands of recipes from your favorite food network chefs and personalities, including recipes featured on their TV shows and specials. How-to videos and shopping list features will equip you with everything you need to make a great meal. Google Play Simple Macro Tracking your macros is an important aspect of fitness. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, gain mass, or maintain your body composition, eatingthe right balance of protein, fats, and carbs is key.Macro tracker lets you set your preferred macro ratio, and track the foods you’ve eaten. Google Play

Best Android apps: Fitness, athletics, workouts

Runtastic Runtastic is a smartphone staple, with a simple interface that doesn’t sacrifice advanced features. The no-frills app uses your smartphone’s sensors to track metrics, such as your distance and relative pace, as well as calories burned and your heart rate. A few extra features, such as 3D mapping and a workout diary, only complement the app’s wearable integration. Amazon Google Play Strava Running and Cycling GPS Strava is an excellent tracking app that monitors your runs or cycling routes via GPS. It gamifies your cardio workout and pairs with leaderboards, achievements, and challenges, bringing a competitive spirit to your routine. It also has Android Wear support. Amazon Google Play Daily Yoga Yoga is unbelievably powerful. It strengthens your core, increases flexibility and focus, and decreases stress. Plus, it can help you lose weight and stay healthy. This app will guide you through daily yoga routines of varying difficulty and length, and step-by-step, HD videos showing exactly how to do each pose. Google Play RunKeeper Turn your phone into a personal trainer and track your runs via GPS. You can get detailed stats on your workouts, listen to music, get audio cues to spur you on, and share your progress. Google Play

Best Android apps: Self improvement

Headspace Headspace is a meditation app created by ex-Buddhist monk and TED Talk alum Andy Puddicombe. Users can chose between lesson packs centered around various goals such as: focus, health, creativity, and advanced meditation techniques. The app requires a subscription, but offers a free 10-day guided lesson pack to get you started. Google Play Duolingo Anyone looking to learn a language should start here, because it’s fun and accessible for all ages. It has free courses for Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, English, and more. Google Play Fabulous – motivate me! With science-based coaching as its backbone, Fabulous – Motivate Me! Will help instill healthy, positive habits and routines into your life — everything from better sleep, sticking to a morning routine, finding time for creativity, daily meditation, losing weight, and more. Google Play

Best Android apps: Finances and money

Mint Mint is our favorite money management website, but it also has a kickass app. Mint can keep track of multiple bank accounts or credit cards to help you stay on budget and out of the red. Google Play Acorns Looking to save a little more money? Acorns helps you invest by rounding off your credit card or debit purchases to the nearest dollar. Once you’re accumulated a little money, it’s easy to transfer the funds to your bank account. Google Play Venmo Venmo allows users to send money for free. The transactions can be sent to any bank and occur overnight. This makes paying back your friends simple and quick. Google Play Square Cash Create your “Cashtag” and you can receive payments for just about anything. Square Cash lets you quickly transfer money between other usersfor free, using a passcode of your own choosing and 128-bit encryption as an added security measure. Google Play Google Pay Mobile payments are slowly becoming commonplace, and Google Pay is Google’s latest attempt at a mobile payment app. Using Google Pay, you can purchase items at any NFC-capable payment terminal, provided you’re in a country that supports Google Pay and have previously set it up on your NFC-capable phone. Google Play

Best Android apps: Shopping

Depop Depop’s ultra-minimal, online marketplace takes little more than a photo to get started. Once captured, share it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter before striking a secure deal with a host of potential buyers via the built-in chat function. Google Play eBay There’s very little that you can’t buy or sell on eBay. The app is full-featured and much easier to use than the website. Bid on items, track your orders, and sell all of your unwanted stuff right here. Google Play Amazon Prime Now While the selection on Amazon Prime Now may not be a good as what you find on Amazon, the upshot is free delivery within two hours. If you’re in a real time crunch, some products and locations offer one hour delivery available for a small fee. With Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon Prime Now even offers a decent selection of groceries. Google Play PayPal The easiest online checkout method right on your smartphone. You’ll be able to manage your paypal account, send and receive payments, and more. The app can also notify you of transactions, offering handy reminders and alerts when you use PayPal as a payment method, or have an upcoming bill due. Google Play

Best Android apps: Travel and events

Google Maps You’re never lost with Google Maps. Get voice-guided navigation for trips, different instructions for driving, walking, cycling, or taking public transport, and search for anything you need. Google Play Uber If you need to get somewhere and don’t have wheels of your own, hop in someone else’s ride. Uber allows you to call upon a private driver in your city who will help you get to where you need to go. Google Play Lyft Lyft is another private cab service, helping find a, well, lift whenever you need one. You’ll be able to hail a cab and pay directly in the app, and can even split the tab with a friend easily. Google Play Airbnb Forego the headache of trying to find and book a hotel, and instead find an open room or home to stay at on your travels. Users can search for accommodations, communicate directly with hosts, and book all through the app. Google Play Google Translate Translate speech or text between more than 70 languages with this app. It can act as your interpreter, enabling you to decipher signs and menus, and enable two way conversations. Google Play

Best Android apps: Going out

Yelp Craving a decent microbrew, a breakfast burrito, or a good latte? Yelp will help you scratch that itch. It’s packed with user reviews, directions, and tips for almost every place around. Google Play StubHub Buy and sell tickets to virtually any event. Stubhub protects its users with it’s “FanProtect Guarantee,” meaning you can buy and sell tickets on their app without risk. Google Play Amazon Apps Fandango A streamlined glance at your local theater listings with trailers and reviews of all the top releases, this app can also work as a mobile ticket at participating cinemas. You can buy tickets, too. Google Play Amazon Apps Yellow Pages Local Search If the title of the app wasn’t clear enough, this is a robust tool to help you find local businesses, venues, and restaurants, browse menus, and even book tables or nab tickets so you can plan your next evening out with ease. Google Play Foursquare With over 60 million quick reviews of the best (and worst) places to eat, drink, and more in any city all over the world, you’ll know exactly where to go — and where to avoid — while you’re out and about. Google Play Amazon Apps

Best Android apps: Device performance

Avast! This comprehensive package includes malware protection, privacy advice, anti-virus scanning, filtering to block nuisance calls, and anti-theft tools. There’s even a firewall for rooted devices. Google Play Amazon Apps Files Go by Google Google’s Files Go is an all-around excellent utility app that allows you find files quickly and free up space on your phone. You can also easily exchange files with other people close by with Files Go, similarly to Apple’s AirDrop. While there are other similar Android apps on the market, Files Go is less cluttered and not bogged down with ads. Google Play Android Device Manager Google’s official phone tracking service helps you locate your phone, remotely erase its data, and reset the screen lock PIN, and it works with any device associated with your Google account. Google Play SwiftKey Keyboard You’ll never curse auto-correct again with the intelligent SwiftKey Keyboard. It’s packed with options, it learns your style, and it offers sensible suggestions and corrections that will speed your typing. Google Play

Best Android apps: Photo editing and management

Lightroom Lightroom, a program built upon Photoshop, is a powerful photo editing tool for photographers. The mobile app takes the features of the desktop application and puts them on your Android device. Google Play Adobe Photoshop Express While not as powerful or extensive as the desktop version, Adobe Photoshop Express still offers an impressively wide array of tools for editing and creating images directly on your Android device. Google Play VSCO Camera VSCO Camera has become one of the most popular photography apps, thanks in part to its powerful editing features that include impressive present lens settings, post-shot tweaks, and before-and-after comparison shots. Google Play imgur The official app for one of the most procrastination-friendly sites on the internet. Browse through near-endless GIFs and images from almost any topic you can imagine. Google Play Google Photos A centralized location for all your photos. Google Photos will automatically backup your photo libraries on your phone to your Google Drive, saving them in a special folder that only you can access. Google Play

Best Android apps: Documents, web, and email

Best Android apps: Productivity

Adobe Scan Adobe Scan eliminates the need for you to have a dedicated scanner in your home or office — simply take a photo of the document, and the app will crop it and make it look like a scanned document. Google Play Box

Box recently launched revamped web and Windows apps to better tackle online collaboration. Box takes things a step further by offering an overhauled web app that you can access through any browser by logging into box.com. Google Play Amazon Apps Google Assistant This app doesn’t bring Google Assistant to your phone if you don’t have it, but it does allow for a much easier way to access Assistant — by adding a shortcut to your home screen. If squeezing the edge, long-pressing the home button, or using a dedicated key aren’t your style, you can add the shortcut to your home screen easily thanks to this app. Google Play CloudCal CloudCal offers one of the most unique ways of showing you how busy you are on any given day. The Android exclusive uses a system it calls Magic Circles, which turns the days of the month into clock faces and shows different colored circles, or segments of a circle. We also like that you canattachphotos, audio files, and Dropbox files to specific events. Google Play



