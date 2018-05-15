The Latest: Trump visits first lady at Walter Reed hospital

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 14, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a b...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Melania Trump's hospital stay following treatment for a benign kidney condition (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit his wife, Melania, who is recovering after a kidney procedure.

The president left the White House late Tuesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old first lady had an "embolization" procedure Monday at the military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was "successful" and there were no complications.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!"

__

Noon

President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania Trump, is "doing really well" after a kidney procedure on Monday.

Trump is also thanking the "incredible doctors" who performed the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medial Center just outside Washington.

He says the hospital did an incredible job.

Trump is speaking at the 37th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service in Washington.

He tweeted earlier Tuesday that his wife will be leaving the hospital in two or three days.

___

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania, will be released from the hospital in a few days after receiving treatment for a kidney condition the White House says is noncancerous.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!"

The 48-year-old first lady had an "embolization" procedure Monday at a military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was "successful" and that there were no complications.

Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman had said the first lady was likely to remain hospitalized for "the duration of the week."

The White House has cited the first lady's privacy for not offering any additional details on her condition.

___

12:14 a.m.

White House officials say first lady Melania Trump is expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week following a "long-planned" procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The 48-year-old had an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. President Donald Trump visited her later Monday and tweeted that the procedure was "successful" and that his wife was in "good spirits."

The White House didn't offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition, though Vice President Mike Pence described the procedure as "long-planned."

Two urologists who have no personal knowledge of Mrs. Trump's condition tell The Associated Press the most likely explanation for the procedure is a kind of noncancerous kidney tumor called an angiomyolipoma, which isn't common but tends to occur in middle-aged women.

