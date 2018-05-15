Schwarzenegger challenges Trump to join green energy efforts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Schwarzenegger challenges Trump to join green energy efforts

VIENNA (AP) - Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging President Donald Trump to join in efforts to promote green energy, saying he would have "a lot of victories."

The former California governor spoke Tuesday at the R20 Austrian World Summit, an offshoot of a Schwarzenegger climate change initiative. Schwarzenegger has sparred with Trump, who last year announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Schwarzenegger said: "Those of you who resist because you can't imagine success without fossil fuels: we ask you to join us. Everyone. Also you, President Trump: Join us."

He added: "You said ... you want to have so many victories that the American people will get sick and tired of winning. Well, if that's really what you want then join us, because then you will have a lot of victories."

