Guillermo del Toro is doing a horror anthology for Netflix

Hafþór Julius "Thor" Björnsson, who you may know as Game of Thrones' Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, is not just an actor. He's also the World's Strongest Man.

The Mountain from Game of Thrones is officially the strongest man in the world

The Hammonds are not going away anytime soon!

Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent in the popular Superman films of the 1970s and '80s, died Sunday, May 13 in Montana.

If you were Guillermo del Toro and you were coming off a Best Picture Oscar and the world was your sexy oyster, what would be the first thing you do?

By Liam Mathews,

If you were Guillermo del Toro and you were coming off a Best Picture Oscar and the world was your sexy oyster, what would be the first thing you do? Finally make At the Mountains of Madness? Take a trip to Disneyland? Or produce a horror anthology series for Netflix?

If you answered the latter, you might be the monster man himself, because the streaming service announced a new series Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight on Monday.

Described as a "genre-defining anthology series," 10 After Midnight finds del Toro getting his Hitchcock on as he presents "a collection of personally curated stories, that are both equally sophisticated and horrific."

Del Toro will write and direct certain episodes, as well as pick the writers and directors for the rest of them. Our wish list includes Get Out's Jordan Peele, It Comes at Night's Trey Edward Shults, The Invitation's Karyn Kusama and Gerald's Game's Mike Flanagan, just FYI.

This is del Toro's second collaboration with Netflix. He also created the animated series Trollhunters, which returns for a third and final season May 25.

