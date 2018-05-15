Honors for Iraq vet, K-9 portrayed in film 'Megan Leavey' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Honors for Iraq vet, K-9 portrayed in film 'Megan Leavey'

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the military dog she served with during the Iraq War are being inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame.

Cpl. Megan Leavey, of Valley Cottage, Rockland County, and a German shepherd named Sgt. Rex were wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006.

The story of their service and Leavey's fight to keep Rex after returning to the U.S. was told in a 2017 Hollywood film starring Kate Mara as Leavey. The Marine successfully battled military red tape to bring home Rex, who died in December 2012.

Leavey and Rex are among the honorees at the Veterans' Hall of Fame inductions being held on Tuesday in downtown Albany.

