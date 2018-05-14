Shelton State expanding automotive program to fill job demand

Shelton State is expanding its automotive program to keep up with growing demand for automotive jobs coming to west Alabama.

Since there is plenty of interest but not enough classroom space, Shelton State is doubling their classroom size at their C.A. Fred campus by housing two programs in the same building but expanding them as a whole.

The $1.25 million project will renovate the existing building and add an additional 4,800 square feet of space and update technology there.

The two programs train students to work as service technicians at dealerships or on manufacturing lines.

The West Alabama Chamber of Commerce says over one-thousand jobs are going to be available from 11 Mercedes suppliers over the next few months.

“They'll learn how to work in a modern manufacturing center or modern dealership. We want to be responsive to business and industry again - we're a strong manufacturing based economy. We want to make sure we can supply workers for that area,” said Shelton State Community College President Bill Ashley.

Shelton State President Ashley said they're currently in the design phase and hope to have the automotive program expansion completed in the spring of 2019.

